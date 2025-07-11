Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project, Kannappa, has turned out to be a debacle. Mounted on a huge scale, the film failed to create any impression at the Indian box office and has emerged as one of the biggest disasters in recent times for Tollywood. Yesterday, it completed two weeks in theatres, and going into the third week, the film has secured limited shows, which won’t make any major difference. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

Kannappa wraps up its second week

The Tollywood magnum opus started its journey on an underwhelming note by earning 9.35 crores. Considering poor word-of-mouth, it witnessed a downward trend during the weekend and pulled off a disappointing score of 30.2 crores in the opening week. As expected, it saw a brutal drop of 92.08% in the second week and earned just 2.39 crores.

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

Overall, Kannappa has earned just 32.59 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 38.45 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 30.2 crores

Week 2 – 2.39 crores

Total – 32.59 crores

How far will the Vishnu Manchu starrer go?

Kannappa’s daily collection has now dropped below the 15 lakh mark, and during the weekdays of the third week, it is expected to drop further. Considering such a trend, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 35 crores, which is a colossal disappointment. The makers roped in Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal for cameos, but it didn’t help much.

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, it is learned that the Vishnu Manchu starrer was made at 200 crores. Against such a hefty price tag, the film needed to perform extremely well. It could have marked itself safe by earning 200 crore net, but it has fared poorly.

Considering the cost of 200 crores, the biggie has only 16.29%, making it a disaster at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict.

