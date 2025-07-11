Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has completed three weeks in theatres, and the overall journey has been underwhelming so far. The start was good, but the same momentum didn’t continue for a long time, thus restricting the potential lifetime collection. In the current phase, the daily collection has dropped below the 25 lakh mark, and the film will be missing the century mark at the Indian box office by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed day 21 report!

Kuberaa concludes its third week

The crime drama registered a solid start by earning 14.75 crores. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it saw an upward trend over the weekend and maintained a decent pace on weekdays, eventually ending its opening at 69 crores. In the second week, the film dropped more than expected and raked in 15.65 crores. In the third week, it scored really low with just 2.91 crores coming in.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

Overall, Kuberaa has earned 87.56 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 103.32 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 69 crores

Week 2 – 15.65 crores

Week 3 – 2.91 crores

Total – 87.56 crores

It won’t become Dhanush’s highest-grossing film!

Considering the slow pace of Kuberaa, it might even end its run below the 90 crore mark. So, it won’t be able to beat Raayan and become the highest-grossing film of Dhanush. For those who don’t know, Raayan did a business of 94.85 crore net at the Indian box office.

Dhanush starrer will wrap up below 140 crores globally!

As mentioned above, the domestic gross collection of Dhanush‘s crime drama stands at 103.32 crores. Overseas, it has earned 31.2 crore gross so far. Combining both, the 21-day worldwide box office collection is 134.52 crore gross. From here, it won’t be able to cover much distance and will end its run below the 140 crore mark.

Box office summary:

Indian net collection – 87.56 crores

India gross collection – 103.32 crores

Overseas gross collection – 31.2 crores

Worldwide gross collection – 134.52 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer Needs To Earn Less Than 65 Crores To Become A Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News