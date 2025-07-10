Mohanlal is unstoppable with two back-to-back money spinners in 2025 with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Both films broke several records of Mollywood cinema and pulled off a massive lifetime collection at the Indian box office. Up next, the Malayalam legend is ready to return to the big screen with his next, Hridayapoorvam, which has the potential to make it big. But can it become a clean hit easily? Let’s discuss it below!

Mohanlal’s next is enjoying good buzz

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the upcoming Malayalam biggie is a family drama, which is scheduled to release on August 28. All thanks to Laletan’s winning streak, his next is already enjoying good buzz around itself and the trade is expecting a hat-trick of money spinners from the superstar. We really don’t know if it be able to repeat the magic of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, but one thing looks certain that it is going rake in heavy returns.

Budget of Hridayapoorvam

While there’s no official confirmation about the same, it is learned that Hridayapoorvam is made on a moderate budget of 30 crores. Yes, you read that right! It is reportedly made on a lower cost than L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, thus making it a safe bet. Against such a cost, it can easily become a successful affair and even secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

How much Hridayapoorvam needs to earn to become a hit at the Indian box office?

Against a reported budget of 30 crores, Hridayapoorvam will need to earn 30 crore net to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it must make 100% returns to become a hit, which is possible with a collection of 60 crores. Considering Mohanlal‘s current form, earning 60 crores won’t be a huge task for his next biggie unless word-of-mouth is mixed or bad.

More about the film

The upcoming Malayalam family drama also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Salman Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan – Can You Guess Who’s Truly Ruling The Number Game Since 2011?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News