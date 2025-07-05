Mohanlal is unstoppable in 2025! After having a not-so-good run in the post-COVID era, the Mollywood superstar has turned the game entirely this year by breaking records at the Indian box office. Coming fresh from the unbelievable success of Thudarum, the legendary actor is all set to return to the big screen in the next month with Hridayapoorvam, and he has a chance of pulling off a historic feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Hridayapoorvam releases next month

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the upcoming Malayalam family drama is scheduled to release on August 28. Apart from Laletan, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and others in key roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas. It is the third theatrical release of the year for the Mollywood legend.

Mohanlal has scored two consecutive centuries at the Indian box office in 2025

In March, Mohanlal came up with the highly anticipated L2: Empuraan. Riding on huge pre-release buzz, the film set the cash registers ringing. It amassed a huge 106.64 crore net at the Indian box office, thus marking the veteran actor’s debut century domestically. With Thudarum, he went a step ahead, surpassing L2: Empuraan.

Unlike L2: Empuraan, Thudarum didn’t have much pre-release buzz, but all thanks to extraordinary word-of-mouth, it did a historic business at the Indian box office by earning 122 crore net. As we can see, Mohanlal has already scored two back-to-back centuries in India in a single year. With his next, Hridayapoorvam, he’ll look forward to a hat-trick of 100 crore net grossers.

Laletan to score a hat-trick of centuries in a single year?

Hridayapoorvam is already enjoying good buzz around itself, and Mohanlal’s dream run has created a positive atmosphere for it. With the halo effect of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum coming into play, the family drama is expected to register a strong start. And if word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, the actor might do the unthinkable for Mollywood by hitting a hat-trick of centuries in a year.

If this happens, the record is expected to stay unbeaten for years, as scoring three consecutive centuries in a single year is a very big thing in Mollywood.

