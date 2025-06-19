After the tremendous run of L2: Empuraan, no one ever thought Mohanlal would come up with another historic success. It was like Thudarum came out of the syllabus for everyone. Released amid decent expectations, the film gathered momentum, and talks related to it spread like wildfire, resulting in unbelievable numbers at the worldwide box office. Let’s find out how much it earned before closing its theatrical run!

Reception of the film

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam crime thriller was released on April 25, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with universal praise for Laletan’s performance and the entire cast. The concept and overall execution were also hailed. Among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed extraordinary word-of-mouth.

Thudarum concludes its glorious run at the worldwide box office

Thudarum enjoyed a successful run in India for over 50 days. After starting the journey at 5.30 crores, it displayed an extraordinary hold week after week. Eventually, it ended its journey at 122 crore net, becoming the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office after Manjummel Boys (142 crore net). Including taxes, the Mohanlal starrer stands at 143.96 crore gross.

Top Malayalam grossers in India (net collection):

Manjummel Boys – 142 crores Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores

Overseas, Thudarum ended its run a while ago by earning a rocking 93.80 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 237.76 crore gross. With this, it ended its run as the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film globally after L2: Empuraan (268.05 crore gross) and Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore gross).

Top Malayalam grossers globally (gross collection):

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 122 crores

India gross – 143.96 crores

Overseas gross – 93.80 crores

Worldwide gross – 237.76 crores

It’s now on OTT!

While being in theatres, the Mohanlal starrer premiered on JioHotstar on May 30. It is currently streaming online on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

