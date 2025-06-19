After A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch, How To Train Your Dragon is on track to become a massive success story for Hollywood in 2025. As expected, it registered a smashing start in North America as well as internationally. As a result, it has already crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. Recently, it also crossed its first significant milestone in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the latest American fantasy adventure film is a live-action remake of the 2010 film of the same name. Upon its release, it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity has helped the film garner an impressive sum so far.

Crosses its first significant milestone in North America

As per the latest collection update by Box Office Mojo, How To Train Your Dragon has amassed a solid $105.26 million at the North American box office in 5 days. As we can see, the film has crossed its first important milestone of $100 million in the domestic market, and considering positive word-of-mouth, it will be crossing many more milestones in the coming days.

How much did How To Train Your Dragon earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

In the overseas market, How To Train Your Dragon saw its early rollout in selected territories. Overall, it has completed 7 days in the overseas market, and during this period, it has earned a strong $113.32 million. Combining the domestic and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at $218.58 million.

Enjoys over 45% returns

Reportedly, the magnum opus is made on a budget of $150 million (production cost). Against this cost, it has already earned $218.58 million globally. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of $68.58 million or 45.72%.

Meanwhile, including other expenses, the overall budget is much higher than $150 million, and the reported breakeven of How To Train Your Dragon is $350-$375 million. This number is expected to be crossed comfortably in the next few days.

