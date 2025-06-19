Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has performed well so far in China and recently concluded its run of 20 days. Today, it will wrap up its three-week run in the country, and during this period, it has managed to comfortably go past the $50 million mark at the box office. Yesterday, on the third Wednesday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Soul to become Hollywood’s 19th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Tom Cruise’s massive popularity internationally

Tom has always enjoyed the massive popularity in Asian countries and other international centres. This is the reason why his Mission: Impossible films have always driven a significant chunk of business from the overseas market. Even in the case of Mission: Impossible 8, the international markets have contributed well so far.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the Chinese box office in 20 days?

Out of all international markets, China is one of the biggest contributors to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. As per the latest collection update, the magnum opus grossed $511K from 47K screens on day 20. Overall, it has earned a healthy sum of $57.8 million at the Chinese box office.

Becomes Hollywood’s 19th highest-grosser post-COVID

With $57.8 million in the kitty already, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has surpassed the lifetime collection of Soul (2020), which grossed $57.3 million in China. By beating Soul, the Tom Cruise starrer has now become Hollywood’s 19th highest-grossing film in the country post-COVID.

If we include the re-run of Avatar ($58 million), Tom’s biggie is in the 20th position.

Take a look at the top 20 Hollywood grossers at the Chinese box office post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time To Die – $65.1 million Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59.9 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $57.8 million Soul – $57.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Is Likely To Beat Salman Khan In 100 Crore Club By Achieving This Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News