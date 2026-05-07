In Tamil cinema, few actors have evolved as seamlessly as Thalapathy Vijay. From a romantic hero in the 1990s to a mass-action star in the 2000s to a prominent political figure today. His career isn’t just about stardom but also about adaptability, emotional resonance, and knowing what connects with people.

Long before larger-than-life punchy dialogues and festival releases, Vijay established his reputation with heartfelt dramas and layered performances. Over the years, he has balanced romance, action, and socially engaging stories, making his filmography both commercially successful and critically acclaimed.

Here’s a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 highest-rated films on IMDb and the stories that kept him so popular.

1. Poove Unakkaga (1996)

Director : Vikraman

: Vikraman IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming on: Sun NXT

Plot: A turning point in Vijay’s early career, Poove Unakkaga is characterized by emotional maturity. The movie is a story of a man who gives up his love to bring the woman he loves back to her partner, bridging the religious boundaries. Vijay’s understated performance underscores the movie’s theme of compassion and selflessness.

2. Love Today (1997)

Director : Balasekaran

: Balasekaran IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: This romantic drama explores themes of obsession, heartbreak, and personal transformation. Vijay plays a young man searching for love who ends up in emotional turmoil until a personal tragedy changes his perspective. The movie is notable for its tension and tenderness.

3. Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999)

Director : Ezhil

: Ezhil IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming on: Sun NXT

Plot: The movie is a heartbreaking saga of love and destiny, with Vijay playing a kind man who is misunderstood by others. Though he faces obstacles, his constant love is the essence of the story, demonstrating his love and passion in one of his most beloved romantic performances.

4. Priyamudan (1998)

Director : Vincent Selva

: Vincent Selva IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Vijay broke away from his romantic face with Priyamudan. In this, Vijay is a morally dubious figure, driven by his obsession, and in the movie, he plays a role with darker hues of love, deceit, and identity.

5. Vasantha Vaasal (1996)

Director : M.R.

: M.R. IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming on: YouTube

Plot: This film tells the story of two people with opposing dreams as they struggle with ambition and the expectations of society. The film depicts Vijay as a young man seeking a career in the film industry while dealing with the rigid control exerted over the woman he cares about. It’s a subtle narrative between freedom and choice.

6. Ghilli (2004)

Director : Dharani

: Dharani IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming on: Sun NXT, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The movie follows Vijay, a Kabaddi player turned unlikely protector, as he displays his agility, humor, and intensity in this role. The film’s fast-paced storyline and tension-driven conflict made it one of the most memorable in the history of the Tamil film industry. It is also a game-changer in Vijay’s career, as Ghilli helped Vijay to become a mass hero.

7. Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997)

Director : Fazil

: Fazil IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Kadhalukku Mariyadhai is a sweet tale of love vs duty. The film is a story of a man and a woman divided by two worlds. Vijay’s restrained acting style adds to the sentiment, making it a classic romantic story.

8. Thuppakki (2012)

Director : A.R. Murugadoss

: A.R. Murugadoss IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT, MX Player, Jio Hotstar

Plot: Marking Vijay’s entry into the slick, urban action-movie genre, Thuppakki is a story of an army officer on a mission to take down a hidden terrorist group. The film is not only action-packed but also intelligent, with complex storylines and Vijay’s more composed, strategic avatar.

9. Kaththi (2014)

Director : A.R. Murugadoss

: A.R. Murugadoss IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Available on: Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Kaththi is a blend of a commercial film and a strong social statement, as Vijay plays a dual role in a story about corporate exploitation and farmers’ rights. It is a strong example of how a mass-market movie can showcase real-world issues with substance while remaining massively appealing.

10. Kushi (2000)

Director : S.J. Suryah

: S.J. Suryah IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A fresh take on modern relationships, Kushi revolves around love and all its complications. Vijay’s chemistry with his co-star and the film’s lighthearted nature make it a memorable romantic entertainer that is still relished by viewers.

The Final Take

Thalapathy Vijay’s career has been one of evolution, from a romantic lead to an action-packed gunman to a socially conscious hero. But his ability to tell a story well is constant.

The films are only a testament to his journey, which made him one with millions of fans, as he rides a new wave in public life. In ordinary sacrifice and extraordinary bravery, Thalapathy Vijay has always left the audience amazed as the film credits roll.

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Must Read: Who Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam? Background, Net Worth & All You Need To Know

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