Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, is generating strong buzz among fans even before its release. However, the focus is now on Anirudh Ravichander, and according to many in the industry, his remuneration is raising eyebrows. The new figure being mentioned illustrates just how much his stock has risen in recent years.

Anirudh’s music has earned him a large following, as his songs are instant hits. Because of this, producers are willing to pay top dollar for the big gigs.

Anirudh’s Reported Fee For The Paradise

Fresh reports from 123telugu suggest Anirudh Ravichander has charged around ₹15 crore to score the music for The Paradise. With this, he also ranks among the highest-earning music composers in the present time.

#LIK has been loved by you all ❤️ Here is a little something 💗 pic.twitter.com/UGqxj2pDwH — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 10, 2026

His music is generating huge buzz around films ahead of their release, which is why makers consider him an asset. Given such an exorbitant fee, expectations from the album are already sky-high. With the songs now due to drop soon, it will be interesting to see if he can deliver another quality album.

Anirudh’s Rising Demand & Upcoming Projects

Anirudh is an extremely talented musician, and his ability to write number 1 songs and create powerful background scores has made him the preferred choice of many leading stars and filmmakers. Earlier reports suggested that he has signed a major project with Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj, commonly referred to as AA23. His reported fee for that film is around ₹25 crore, which could make him the highest-paid composer in the country.

His upcoming lineup is packed with big projects. He is working on films like Jailer 2, Thalaivar 173, Arasan, and King starring Shah Rukh Khan. Along with these, he is also part of projects such as Love Insurance Kompany, Toxic, Indian 3, Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and Jana Nayagan.

With such a strong lineup and growing demand, Anirudh continues to lead the music space. His involvement in The Paradise has already increased excitement, and all eyes are now on whether he delivers yet another blockbuster album.

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