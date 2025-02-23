The importance of background music can be seen clearly in some of the epic box office successes in Indian cinema in the post-COVID era. Many magnum opuses managed to create a storm due to strong BGM. Anirudh Ravichander is one of those music composers who showed us how the film can be uplifted through a powerful background score. For his impactful work, the 34-year-old has been getting paid handsomely lately. Shockingly, his reported salary is more than double AR Rahman’s remuneration for an upcoming biggie.

AR Rahman’s sum for RC 16

To be very honest, AR Rahman has lost his touch lately and is failing to deliver memorable albums and background scores. While Chhaava is doing record-breaking numbers at the box office, Rahman is receiving criticism for his weak background music. But such lows aren’t affecting his stature a bit in the market, and his remuneration for RC 16 is proof.

RC 16, Ram Charan’s 16th film, is a pan-India film. It’s a sports drama, and AR Rahman has been roped in to compose its music. Now, as per 123Telugu’s report, the legendary music composer is receiving a massive salary of 8 crores. It’s really a huge sum, but compared to Anirudh’s rumored remuneration for Jailer 2, it’s way too less.

Anirudh VS AR Rahman salary

While there’s no official confirmation about the same, a few weeks back, the industry buzz suggested that Anirudh has received an unbelievable hike for Jailer 2. For those who aren’t aware, the talented music composer was paid a sum of 10 crores for Jailer. As Ani’s music played a crucial role in Jailer’s blockbuster success, he has been given an 80% hike.

It is said that Anirudh is receiving a staggering 18 crores for Jailer 2. If a comparison is made, he is ahead of AR Rahman by a margin of 10 crores. If calculated ahead, Ani’s remuneration is 125% higher than that of ARR’s paycheck for RC 16. Insane, isn’t it?

