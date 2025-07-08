If you are a fan of Alan Ritchson’s action-packed crime series Reacher, you’re probably counting the days until the next season drops. (If you haven’t yet, all three seasons of Reacher are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.) But there’s still time for Reacher Season 4. While you wait, we recommend checking out another gripping action drama that shares some thematic and character similarities with Reacher. We are talking about a show called Tracker, starring Justin Hartley in the titular role of a lone wolf. Here’s everything you need to know about the show and where to watch it online in India.

Tracker – Plot & Cast

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel The Never Game, the series follows a lone survivalist and expert tracker, Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley). He travels in his RV across the country and helps both civilians and law enforcement find missing persons and solve complex mysteries, in exchange for reward money. While working on the cases, he must also deal with unresolved troubles from his own past. The show also features Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene in key supporting roles.

Tracker – Critical Response and Audience Ratings

The series holds an impressive critics’ score of 89% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Making great use of Justin Hartley’s swaggering appeal, Tracker takes a spartan approach to a classic formula and yields a highly efficient entertainment.” Moreover, it has a solid user rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb.

Where to Stream Tracker

Both seasons of the show are currently available to stream in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes, while Season 2 has 20 episodes. Each episode runs for approximately 40 minutes, making it a perfect binge-watch for action-drama enthusiasts and Reacher fans.

Tracker Season 1 Trailer

Watch the official trailer of Tracker (via Rotten Tomatoes) to get a glimpse of its lead character, gripping plot, and rugged, action-filled setting.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Dhurandhar Superstar Ranveer Singh’s Top 5 Films Ranked As Per IMDb Ratings & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News