Chhaava has been the talk of the town for the past few days, earning praise from audiences worldwide. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical period drama that brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film delves into the struggles, battles, and sacrifices made by Sambhaji Maharaj as he carried forward the legacy of the Maratha Empire.

Vicky Kaushal steps into the powerful role of Sambhaji Maharaj, portraying his courage and leadership. Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale, his devoted wife, who stood by him through his tumultuous journey. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles. Since its release, Chhaava has been receiving widespread acclaim, both critically and commercially. While Kaushal and Mandanna have been garnering praise for their performances, things could have been very different had the makers gone through with their original choices, as per new rumors.

Reports state Mahesh Babu and Katrina Kaif rejected Chhaava

While Chhaava was loved for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s powerful performances, they were not the first choices for their respective roles. Reports by The Siasat Daily suggest that the makers initially approached South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, the actor reportedly showed little interest in taking up the film. After his rejection, the role was offered to Vicky Kaushal, who eagerly accepted and went through intense physical training to do justice to the part.

Similarly, Rashmika Mandanna was not the first choice to portray Yesubai Bhonsale. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was originally approached for the role. However, due to unknown reasons, she declined the offer, leading to Rashmika being cast as the lead actress. With Vicky Kaushal in the cast, fans could have seen her real wife portray her on-screen wife as well. On the other hand, watching Katrina Kaif play a historical figure from Deccan is not very easy to imagine.

The shift in casting turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Vicky Kaushal’s powerful transformation into Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika’s poised performance as Yesubai have played a crucial role in the film’s success. Vicky, in particular, has been lauded for his dedication, with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing his intense preparation, including horseback riding and rigorous combat training.

