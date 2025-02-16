Raveena Tandon is not only a versatile artist but also one of the most beautiful actresses. Her father was filmmaker Ravi Tandon. She has worked with some of the top actors in the Hindi film industry. Like many, she had one or two crushes while growing up. She once opened up about having a crush on this co-star with whom she has worked in several movies. Keep scrolling for more.

Raveena was one of the leading actresses of the 90s who has also worked in action movies and comedies. Some of the biggest movies of Raveena are Mohra, Dilwale, Ziddi and more. She became a sensation because of her sultry song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty starrer Mohra. Tandon took a sabbatical after tying the knot with Anil Thadani, and now her daughter Rasha Thadani made her film debut with Azaad.

A few years back, at an event, Raveena Tandon revealed having a crush on one of her leading actors. This actor is also one of the eminent personalities in the Hindi film industry, and the duo has shared the screen most recently. Can you guess who this actor is?

According to India Today’s report, the actress was a massive fan of Rishi Kapoor but had a huge crush on Sanjay Dutt. Raveena Tandon said, “In my childhood days, I was a fan of Rishi Kapoor and then when I grew up a bit, I had a crush on Sanjay Dutt. I have worked with him on seven films. I used to be very scared while working with him as I couldn’t believe that I was actually doing a film with someone whose posters were all over my room’s wall. I had a huge crush on him.”

Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in films like Aatish, Vijeta, and Zamane Se Kya Darna. They also worked together in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which featured Yash in the lead role. Raveena’s last film with Sanjay was Ghudchadi.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will appear in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao in key roles. The movie is scheduled to be released this year.

For more such Bollywood features, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Raj Babbar Confessed, “Was Attracted By The Way Rekha Was Behaving With Me,” Admitting His Reported Affair After Smita Patil’s Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News