Azaad, starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles, has put a dismal end to its theatrical journey. Despite decent feedback, it failed to make it big and literally showed no exciting movement in the number game. It got completely neglected, so much so that the run at the Indian box office has failed even to hit the 10 crore mark. Amid Sky Force’s impressive run and Deva’s grand release, the film has bid adieu!

Directed by critically acclaimed Abhishek Kapoor, the Bollywood period drama was released on January 17. It enjoyed mostly favorable reviews from critics and audiences, but that wasn’t reflected in the theatrical run. It took a fair start considering fresh faces in the lead cast. However, one can’t neglect the fact that Ajay Devgn was featured in it in an extended cameo.

On the opening day, Azaad minted 1.50 crores and wrapped up its opening weekend at 4.75 crores. During the opening week itself, it started losing its steam, and a dismal total of 7.06 crores came on board by the end of the 7-day run. In the second week, it was a complete crash, with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force taking away the majority of screens and audiences.

After scoring 7.06 crores during the opening week, Azaad added just 53 lakh over the next 7 days. So, by the end of the second week or 14 days, the film earned just 7.61 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it has also closed its domestic theatrical run.

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 80 crores. If we compare this with the collection, the film has suffered a box office deficit of 72.39 crores. It can also be said that the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer failed to recover 90.48% of the total budget through the Indian box office run. It’s a huge disaster and ends its journey with a flop verdict.

Meanwhile, even overseas, it’s a washout with just 1.60 crores gross coming in. Combined with the Indian gross of 8.97 crores, the worldwide box office collection equals 10.57 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

