Ajith Kumar is all set for a smashing return on the big screen with his magnum opus, Vidaamuyarchi. Last time, the Kollywood superstar was seen in Thunivu, which was released in January 2023. So, after a gap of two long years, he returns to theatres and is ready to set the cash registers ringing. With almost a week to go, the film is already hinting at a record-breaking run, and it will start with premieres in North America. Keep reading for a detailed box office pre-sales report!

The film was originally scheduled for release during Pongal, but due to some reasons, its release was postponed, and now it is arriving in theatres on February 6. Before it marks its full-fledged arrival, the film will have its premiere shows at selected locations on February 5, and all eyes are set on how it performs in the USA and Canada premieres.

Going by the early trends, Vidaamuyarchi will have the highest premiere collection for Ajith Kumar at the North American box office. Advance booking is already open and in full swing. As per the latest update, the upcoming Tamil action thriller has crossed the $100K mark through pre-sales of premiere shows. With 5 days more to go, the film is comfortably progressing towards the $200K mark.

It is learned that Vidaamuyarchi has sold tickets worth $60,629 for premiere shows in the USA and $46,940 in Canada so far, as per Kollywood Overseas. Adding both, the film has registered premiere pre-sales worth $107,569, which equals 93.19 lakh. Please note that the numbers mentioned for the USA are as of yesterday night.

For those who don’t know, Thunivu holds the highest premiere collection record for Ajith Kumar, with a collection of $273,350. This will be easily crossed as Thala’s upcoming biggie has already covered 39.35% of Thunivu’s total North American premiere collection through pre-sales alone.

