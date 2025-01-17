After Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will be back in theaters with Vidaamuyarchi. The trailer for the action thriller has been launched, and it presents the superstar with a suave look. Matching his phenomenal on-screen presence is the ever-beautiful Trisha Krishnan.

The trailer starts with a relationship discord between Ajith and Trisha, with some heavy dialogue and marriages and relationships. But it very soon transitions into an action thriller with stylized and well-choreographed high-octane action scenes.

The action scenes in the trailer of Vidaamuyarchi, with Ajith locking horns with Arjun Sarja, are top-notch and promise a banger at the box office if all the cards are dealt intelligently.

The only if, with the trailer, stands with the content and the story of the film. While the action of the Ajith starrer definitely promises a hellsome ride to a superlative action entertainer, it would still be too soon to say if it would deliver on the content part.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is said to be an unofficial adaptation of the Hollywood film Breakdown. How much of it stands true might be revealed once the film arrives on February 6.

The film was initially planned to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan, but eventually, Magizh took over the charge, and his expertise from action flicks has been put to the best use in the film as far as the trailer showcases with the sharp stunt scenes.

Ajith impresses with his looks in the Vidaamuyarchi trailer, while Trisha Krishnan looks breathtakingly gorgeous. It would be interesting to see how a couple falls apart in their relationship, with Ajith embarking on a self-discovery journey and turning into an absolute action stud.

The film stars Arjun Sarja, as the antagonist along with Regina Cassandra and Ramya Subramaniam. Vidaamuyarchi arrives in theaters worldwide on February 6.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

