Nandamuri Balakrishna has made a smashing return to the big screen and is ready to deliver a box office winner with Daaku Maharaaj. The film registered a thunderous start and followed it with two strong days. As a result, it has already recovered half of its budget and is heading for a big success. What’s more commendable is that the biggie is achieving this in the presence of two more big films from Tollywood. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

The Sankranti festive season is always the biggest occasion for Tollywood. Over the years, multiple films have been released during the same period. Even this year, not one of two but three films were scheduled for release. Besides Balayya’s action thriller, Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam have also arrived.

Despite a divided screen count, Daaku Maharaaj posted a strong total in the first three days. On the opening day, it earned 25.35 crores. On the second day, there was a drop as the film was coming from a big Sunday, but 12.80 crores still came in. On day 3, there was a dent in the screen count due to Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s arrival, but the film remained rock steady and earned 12 crores*, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Daaku Maharaaj has amassed 50.15 crore* net at the Indian box office in the first three days. Today, there’s a big holiday of Kanuma in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, so expect a big jump in the collection.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 25.35 crores

Day 2- 12.80 crores

Day 3- 12 crores*

Total- 50.15 crores*

Reportedly, Daaku Maharaaj is made on a budget of 100 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 50.15 crores* at the Indian box office, which means that 50.15% of the cost has already been recovered. If the momentum continues, it will recover the entire budget like a cakewalk.

(* means estimated number)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sangeet Manapmaan Box Office Collection (5 Days): Subodh Bhave’s Magnum Opus Fails To Make An Impact, Yet To Touch The 2 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News