Subodh Bhave is hands down one of the best actors in the Marathi film industry today. The audience looks forward to his movies, and he has delivered several box office hits in the past. His latest release, Sangeet Manapmaan, was released ahead of the Sankranti festive season and was touted as the first Marathi blockbuster of 2025. Unfortunately, it has failed to make any mark in the first 5 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest Marathi release is the period musical drama. Mounted on a huge scale, the biggie also stars Vaidehi Parshurami, Sumeet Raghavan, Upendra Limaye, and Neena Kulkarni in key roles. It was released theatrically on January 10 and opened to a highly positive response from critics. However, at ticket windows, it failed to generate the required movement.

On the opening day, Sangeet Manapmaan clocked just 0.20 crore. It was followed by a slight jump on day 2, but it was of no use as the collection went up to just 0.37 crore. On day 3, despite being Sunday, the film earned only 0.50 crore. On day 4, the numbers dropped, with just 0.13 crore coming in. On day 5, i.e., yesterday, it added another 0.17 crore, reports Sacnilk.

Overall, Sangeet Manapmaan has earned an underwhelming total of just 1.37 crore net at the Indian box office. The opening week is expected to stay below the 1.75 crore mark. With such a trend, the film is heading for a disaster unless some miracle happens during the second week.

For those who aren’t aware, this latest Marathi biggie marks Subodh Bhave’s second directorial venture. His debut directorial venture, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015), was a blockbuster at the Indian box office and is considered a modern-day cult. So, it’s shocking to see his latest release failing to attract desirable footfalls despite favorable word-of-mouth.

One of the major reasons behind the film’s poor performance is its marketing. Despite being such a huge film, the makers failed to create awareness around Sangeet Mananpmaan’s release. Another thing is that it didn’t get a proper showcasing in theatres. Let’s hope the picture changes in the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

