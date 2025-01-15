Ram Charan’s Game Changer is trying to stick to the box office and churn out some decent numbers every single day. In five days, the Telugu political drama helmed by S Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani stands at an estimated total of 112.84 crore.

The film opened at the box office at 54 crore and brought a weekend of 94.8 crore at the box office. The Sankranti Holiday has finally worked in favor of the film, accommodating the first big jump at the box office and bringing hope as well.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5

On the 5th day, Tuesday, January 14, Game Changer earned around 10.19 crore at the box office, making a jump of almost 29% at the box office from the previous day, the first Monday, which earned 7.85 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the political drama in all languages:

Day 1: 54 crore

Day 2: 22 crore

Day 3: 18.8 crore

Day 4: 7.85 crore

Day 5: 10.19 crore* (estimated)

Total: 112.84 crore

Ram Charan’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Solo Film!

With the 112.84 crore estimated box office collection, Game Changer is now the second highest-grossing solo film of Ram Charan‘s career. It is only 41 crore away from surpassing Rangasthalam at the box office. Helmed by Sukumar and co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rangasthalam earned 154 crore in its lifetime.

The political drama earned the biggest opening for a Sankranti film at the box office after it surpassed Mahesh Babu‘s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which opened at 45 crore. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s highest-grossing film remains to be RRR with a collection of 772 crore at the box office in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

