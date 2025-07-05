Jeremy Renner once reflected on how his Avengers co-stars reacted when they saw him after the harrowing incident that nearly ended his life. The actor had been crushed under a snow plow on New Year’s Day 2023 while trying to help a relative. The weight of the machine left him severely wounded, with dozens of bone breaks and internal trauma. During a talk show appearance, Renner looked back, especially at how Chris Evans’ expression made him say that the Captain America star is a terrible actor.

Jeremy Renner Teases Chris Evans’ Acting

On January 1, 2023, Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries after being pulled underneath a rolling snow plow near his Reno-area home. The incident unfolded when the actor risked assisting a family member whose vehicle was stuck in deep snow. He exited the snow-removal machine, which then began to move. While trying to stop it, Renner was caught under the vehicle’s weight and harshly injured.

He was rushed to a medical center and treated for more than 30 fractured bones, chest damage, and extensive wounds to his limbs. Renner has since described the recovery as lengthy and has been sharing regular updates through his social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

During his guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Renner revealed that it wasn’t until his Marvel co-stars began reaching out that the seriousness of his condition truly hit him. “They couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful,” Renner recalled. He added with a laugh, “[My friends were] terrible actors!”

Renner mentioned that it was Chris Evans’ reaction specifically that made him grasp the gravity of what he had gone through. “Oh, I think I really hurt myself,” he remembered realizing after their conversation.

Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner at the 2017 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BpEyyedbUE — c h r i s e v a n s (@cevanscentral) February 27, 2017

According to Deadline, aside from Evans, Paul Rudd also reached out, though in his own unique way. The Ant-Man star created a mock video made to resemble a Cameo message, which Rudd sent to Renner while he was recovering in the hospital. In the video, Rudd jokingly called him “Jerry” and said, “Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day. Wouldn’t that be something?” Renner said Rudd also visited him at the hospital more than once.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Steven Spielberg Ditched Jaws 2 & The Surprising Prequel Pitch He Left Behind

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News