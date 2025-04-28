After donning the iconic shield as Captain America for over a decade, Chris Evans became a superhero in real life, winning hearts and commanding the screen. But once he passed the torch, Evans ventured into post-Marvel territory, eager to prove he’s more than just Steve Rogers. His post-MCU roles ranged from charming romantic leads to rugged action heroes, and there was plenty of buzz around his future in Hollywood.

However, as his career soared with films like Knives Out and Defending Jacob, the post-Captain America journey wasn’t all smooth sailing. The film Ghosted, a rom-com action flick with Ana de Armas, made waves, but unfortunately, it didn’t deliver the kind of box-office or critical punch Evans was hoping for. It was a rare misstep in a career that, until then, seemed to glide effortlessly through post-Marvel stardom.

Chris Evans’ Post-MCU Career: A Rollercoaster Of Hits & Misses

After hanging up his shield in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans’ movie career took some unexpected turns. Evans seemed eager to carve out a new legacy, from action-packed thrillers to animated sci-fi films, but not all his choices hit the mark. Sure, Knives Out was a hit, with Evans’ portrayal of the spoiled Ransom Drysdale earning rave reviews.

But his attempts to break into the rom-com-action genre with Ghosted and The Red Sea Diving Resort fell flat, much to fans’ dismay. Even the sci-fi animated Lightyear, where Evans voiced the iconic Space Ranger, couldn’t escape the post-pandemic slump. Critics were not kind, and box-office results were underwhelming.

It’s a strange sight, especially for a star whose Marvel films grossed billions. While some projects failed to impress, others, like The Gray Man, received mixed responses, and Red One seemed to follow the same path. Is Chris Evans destined to be a ‘risky role’ type of actor post-MCU?

Chris Evans Nails It In Deadpool & Wolverine

Chris Evans’ return to the Deadpool & Wolverine franchise might have been brief, but it was definitely one of the brightest moments in his post-MCU career. In the multiverse madness that is Deadpool & Wolverine, Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, from the Fantastic Four films.

Though he only appeared for a fleeting moment, his comeback as the fiery hero ignited fans’ nostalgia and allowed Evans to show off his charm again. His return was a pleasant surprise that packed a punch, leaving audiences grinning ear-to-ear.

Despite the small cameo, Evans’ performance was a reminder of his natural ability to shine, even amid a star-studded ensemble. That quick, witty cameo was a fan favorite, proving Evans can own a role, even if it’s only for a few minutes. Looks like Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed what we all knew: Chris Evans’ place in the MCU (and beyond) is still iconic, no matter the length of his screen time.

