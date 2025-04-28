The Godzilla x Kong sequel is here to shake things up with even bigger monsters, louder roars, and more epic battles. After their unforgettable 2021 showdown, the titans return in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Only this time, they’re joining forces to tackle a new threat: the sinister Skar King, a villain with powers that could spell doom for Earth’s surface world.

The Monsterverse franchise, which first roared to life in 2014, continues to bring the thrills, keeping the kaiju action alive and well in 2024. Despite some lukewarm reviews, The New Empire smashed the box office, proving that giant monster battles are still a fan favorite. And with Godzilla and Kong teaming up, there’s no doubt the franchise will keep stomping its way to even more monstrous adventures in the future. Buckle up, because this sequel is about cranking the action up to 11!

Godzilla X Kong Sequel: Release Date

The Godzilla x Kong sequel is officially coming to theaters on March 26, 2027 (via ScreenRant). Fresh off the gigantic success of The New Empire, Legendary Pictures has already given the green light to continue the Monsterverse saga. While Adam Wingard, the previous film’s director, is stepping down, Legendary is hunting for a new creative mind to take the helm.

Filming is reportedly set to begin in April 2025, with Australia chosen as the primary location for the next monster-sized adventure. While the exact timeline remains a bit murky, it’s safe to assume that the shoot will span most of 2025, allowing plenty of time to bring those epic visual effects to life in 2026.

If you’re wondering about a title, don’t worry, the official name is still under wraps, but it’s only a matter of time before it’s revealed. Fans are buzzing with excitement, and while it’s always possible that release dates can shift, the clock is ticking down to that monstrous March 2027 date. Get ready to mark your calendars and get your monster-sized popcorn ready, it will be one wild ride!

Godzilla X Kong Sequel: Cast

The Godzilla x Kong sequel is shaping to be a star-studded spectacle, with a mix of returning faces and exciting new talent joining the fray. Like The New Empire, the human element will still play a crucial role alongside the monster madness. Expect to see Rebecca Hall reprise her role as Dr. Ilene Andrews, with her adoptive daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle) still serving as the story’s emotional core. Brian Tyree Henry’s Bernie Hayes, the lovable conspiracy theorist, might also return, while Dan Stevens is confirmed to bring his charm back as Trapper.

But it’s not just the familiar faces who’ll be gracing the screen. Newcomers are about to make some big waves. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast, alongside 28 Years Later star Jack O’Connell, who will play her mysterious brother. Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine is stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking general, and Fear the Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey is also on board. Oh, and did we mention Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill? He’s in the mix too, though we’re still waiting to find out what role he’ll play. Get ready for a monster-sized ensemble!

Godzilla X Kong Sequel: Potential Plot

The ending of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might have wrapped things up neatly, but it also left a ton of exciting possibilities for the sequel. Unlike other Monsterverse films, it didn’t tease a future with a post-credits scene, but that doesn’t mean the story is over. The characters all got happy endings, and Kong, in particular, saw a big shift. The introduction of the young ape Suko gave Kong the family he’d longed for after the tragic loss of his people. This heartwarming bond could be a focal point in the next film, with Kong and his adoptive son teaming up to face new threats.

The idea of a “Son of Kong” movie has been floated since Suko’s debut, and it’s not hard to imagine the dynamic duo battling against a new Titan menace. But that’s not all! Mothra’s return adds a whole new layer of monster madness to the mix, and the Monsterverse has a treasure trove of Toho creatures yet to make their big-screen debut. Whatever direction the sequel takes, one thing’s for sure: it will be hard to top the sheer kaiju chaos of The New Empire, but we’re all in for the ride!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Robert De Niro Almost Died On Set: The Deer Hunter’s Shocking Behind-The-Scenes Survival Story

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News