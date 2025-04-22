Stranger Things Season 5 is set to bring us the wildest ride yet, but as always, the Upside Down looms with danger, and we’re all pretty sure that means some of our favorite characters won’t make it out alive. It’s a heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat kind of anxiety, knowing that we’re about to face some gut-wrenching goodbyes as we get closer to the epic finale.

Who will survive, and who will fall victim to the relentless chaos of Hawkins? From the iconic kids to the older crew, every character has their fate hanging in the balance, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that no one is safe. But hey, this show has never been one to shy away from a shocking death, brace yourselves, because we’re about to dive into every death we dread before it even happens. Spoilers ahead (obviously), because the stakes are high, and the heartbreak is just getting started. Ready? Let’s get into it!

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Steve has had one of the best character arcs on Stranger Things—from a clueless jock to the ultimate babysitter and unlikely hero. His journey from bad boy to protector of the kids has won over audiences, and his deepening relationships with characters like Dustin make him irreplaceable. With his protective instincts, Steve’s potential death would break our hearts, leaving an emptiness in the group. He’s earned a peaceful end, but we’re not ready to see him sacrificed, especially after all he’s done for the gang.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Sadie Sink‘s character, Max, has been through so much, and her emotional journey in Season 4, including her connection with Vecna, makes her a prime candidate for an unexpected death. She’s grown so much since joining the group, and her bond with Lucas is one of the most touching parts of the show. Losing Max would be a cruel reminder of the dangers they face, especially given how she was nearly claimed by Vecna before. Her death would feel like an injustice after everything she’s been through.

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Dustin’s the glue that holds the group together, always with his quirky sense of humor and unshakeable optimism. He’s the brains of the crew, making crucial discoveries that often save the day. His friendship with Steve and his loyalty to his friends make him even more endearing. Dustin’s never shied away from danger, and his potential death would leave a huge hole, both in the group and in our hearts. His wit and cleverness are so integral to the team, and his death would mark the loss of something irreplaceable in the Stranger Things series.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Joyce has been the heart of the show’s emotional core. From the moment she fought to protect Will to her journey of discovering the truth about the Upside Down, she’s proven time and time again that she’s a mother first, ready to do anything for her kids. Her role as a fierce protector has been so central to the group’s survival. Losing Joyce would affect the kids and devastate viewers who have watched her grow. We’re not ready to say goodbye to such a strong, loving character.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Hopper has become the ultimate father figure and protector, especially for Eleven. From his gruff exterior to his deep love for the kids, he’s been a consistent source of strength throughout the series. His death would feel like losing the backbone of the team, who’s always there to fight for what’s right. Hopper’s relationship with Joyce, his bond with Eleven, and his sense of justice make him irreplaceable. Losing him now, especially after his near-death experience in Russia, would feel like an injustice to everything he’s sacrificed.

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Lucas has always been the grounded, skeptical one in the group. He’s had some of the best character growth, moving from being a bit of an outsider to one of the most dedicated friends. His loyalty to Max and his role as a protector make him a key player in the gang’s survival. A Lucas death would shatter his relationship with Max and remove a crucial emotional anchor for the team. Losing him would also represent a considerable loss in terms of both physical and emotional strength.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Will’s journey has been defined by trauma and survival. As the first to encounter the Upside Down, his entire life has been overshadowed by its horrors. His relationship with the other characters, especially his connection with Eleven and Mike, is one of the most poignant parts of the show. Will’s death would symbolize the loss of the initial spark that started everything. After all he’s been through, it would feel especially unfair for his story to end this way. Fans are hoping for a happy resolution for Will, and a death now would be devastating.

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Erica is the sassiest and most energetic member of the group, always bringing a much-needed dose of humor and attitude. She’s younger than the rest but has proven time and time again that she’s got the heart and bravery of a seasoned fighter. With her sharp wit and determination, Erica has carved out a unique space in the group. Losing her would rob the team of her youthful energy and strength, leaving a massive hole in the dynamic. Plus, we’re not ready to say goodbye to such an entertaining and refreshing character!

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Mike has been one of the central figures of the Stranger Things saga, constantly acting as the glue that holds the group together. His unwavering loyalty to Eleven and his role as the emotional core of the group make him incredibly important. Watching his character evolve from a nerdy kid into a compassionate leader is one of the show’s heartwarming arcs. A death for Mike would not only destroy his relationships with his friends but would also completely shake the foundations of the group. His connection to Eleven, in particular, means we’re not ready to say goodbye to him anytime soon.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven, is the powerhouse of Stranger Things, the key to everything that’s happened in the battle against the Upside Down. She’s fought through so much, from losing her family to discovering her powers. While the show has centered on her evolution, her connection to the Upside Down has always loomed large. Eleven’s death would not only end the group’s fight but would devastate everything they’ve been working toward. Her sacrifice would be monumental, but we’re not ready to lose the heart of the series just yet. She deserves peace after everything she’s endured.

