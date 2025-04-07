Finn Wolfhard has come a long way from battling monsters in the Upside Down. The Stranger Things star has proven he’s not just a one-trick pony. From acting to music and now directing, Finn is steadily carving his name into Hollywood’s creative hall of fame. While fans know him for his quirky charm and scene-stealing performances, behind the scenes, he’s been working hard on a dream that took years to realize: his directorial debut.

In true Finn fashion, he didn’t let age stop him, even if it made the process longer than expected. He recently opened up about how making his first film wasn’t just lights, camera, and action. It involved patience, persistence, and plenty of passion. Still, with his unstoppable energy and natural knack for storytelling, it’s no surprise that Finn is ready to add “director” to his growing list of accomplishments. Hollywood better make room, as Wolfhard is just getting started.

Finn Wolfhard Talks About The ‘Long Process’ Of His Directorial Debut

It turns out that directing a movie isn’t as easy as grabbing a camera and yelling, “Cut!” Just ask Finn Wolfhard. The actor recently opened up about the wild ride that was making his horror-comedy Hell of a Summer, a project he started writing when he was just 16. “It was a long process,” he told People. “And I don’t know how we got through it.”

Despite the bumps, he had support, “We were lucky enough to have amazing people behind us and producers that really believed in us as filmmakers.” But let’s be real: being a teenager in Hollywood comes with unique eye-roll-worthy challenges. “Being a teenager—and just having a door shut in your face over and over—you just had this blind optimism… you don’t really see what the worst thing that can happen is,” he shared. Honestly? Relatable.

Still, even now, at 22, Finn says he’s aware that people might underestimate him. “I’m expecting to still be treated like I’m a younger person that doesn’t really know what they’re doing,” he said. But he’s not sweating it. “I’m at peace with proving it to people however many times.” And that’s the Finn Wolfhard energy we love, a little awkward, totally driven, and 100% ready to keep proving everyone wrong, one indie horror-comedy at a time.

Finn Wolfhard On The One Thing He’d Do Different In His Journey

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor isn’t big on regrets, but if he had a time machine, he might just use it to schedule a therapy session. In a refreshingly honest moment, the actor shared that while he wouldn’t change much about his journey, there’s one thing he’d maybe do differently. “I don’t think I’d ever go back and do something over,” he told People, “but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.”

Honestly, fair enough. When Stranger Things dropped in 2016, 13-year-old Finn went from acting in episodes of The 100 and Supernatural to being catapulted into worldwide stardom overnight. Therapy probably would’ve helped handle that chaos. “It was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that,” he added.

But in true wise-beyond-his-years Finn Wolfhard fashion, he’s not beating himself up over it. “I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways,” he said. “I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error.”

So yeah, therapy might’ve helped, but Finn’s cool with the messiness of growing up in the spotlight. After all, who hasn’t looked back at their teenage years and thought, “Maybe I should’ve seen a therapist… or at least taken a nap?”

Hell of a Summer is Finn Wolfhard’s bloody fun twist on the classic slasher, Wet Hot American Summer meets Scream. Co-directed with Billy Bryk, it’s camp counselors vs. a masked killer in this killer horror-comedy mashup.

