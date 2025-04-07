With less than a month left for the 2025 edition of the Met Gala, fans are buzzing with excitement, hoping to see their favorite stars walk the red carpet in striking, high-fashion outfits. The biggest fashion event, the Met Ball, is always one of the most highly anticipated events each year.

Be it the excitement of seeing the stars stepping up to do justice to the interesting themes, the reunions of some of the top Hollywood celebrities, finding out who is wearing what designer, fashion judgments that plague the Internet for a good week, or the fact that the proceeds go to charity, the early guest list of the Met Gala 2025 is now out, and here’s who is rumored to attend it.

Met Gala 2025: Confirmed Guest List

Starting off with the names confirmed to attend, the co-chairs of the 2025 edition and the host committee this year will be attending the event without fail. Apart from Anna Wintour, the co-chairs include Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. As for the host committee, there are several names from across different industries, including fashion, film, music, and sports.

The stars are André 3000, Chimamanda Adichie, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Angel Reese, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Tyla, Janelle Monáe, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing.

Usher, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Kara Walker join the names mentioned above. The 2025 Met Gala is set to happen on May 5, 2025, as the event is always held on the first Monday of May. The theme this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, while the dress code is Tailored for You, thus highlighting menswear fashion and its unique designs.

Met Gala 2025: Early Rumored Guest List

Onto the rumored guest list: As per Page Six sources, names like Rachel Zegler, Shakira, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Amelia Gray, and Ashley Graham are said to be attending the biggest fashion event of the year. While the list is only going to grow as the edition gets closer, a few names are almost confirmed not to attend, and Gisele Bundchen is one of them.

The supermodel is focused on spending time with her newborn and partner Joaquim Valente instead. A source told TMZ that she does not have plans to go to the event, and instead of posing on the coveted steps, “Gisele and Joaquim will be spending quality time with their newborn.” Lili Reinhardt said she had fun at the event, but she might not be invited back.

She spoke against Kim Kardashian’s attempts to starve herself to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. Lili believes this might have ruined her chances of ever being invited back. Some of the Kardashians are expected to attend with Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner potentially showing up.

