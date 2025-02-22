A$AP Rocky is an American music artist who is currently breathing a sigh of relief after being found not guilty in a high-profile legal case. Besides being an established rapper, record producer, and songwriter, Rocky is also a popular fashion icon like his partner, Rihanna. Rocky has accumulated a swanky amount of wealth so far in his career, and it is time to explore that. Keep scrolling for more.

About

The hip-hop artist was born in October 1988 in Harlem, New York, USA as Rakim Athelaston Mayers. He had an older brother, who is no more. He also has an elder sister. According to reports, he started rapping at nine after moving to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He learned to rap from his older brother, who also wore cornrows in his hair, something the rapper induced in his hairstyle. When he was 13, his brother was killed in Harlem, inspiring him to take the music form more seriously.

A$AP Rocky loved the Harlem-based rap group The Diplomats and was influenced by Mobb Deep, Three 6 Mafia, UGK, Run DMC, Wu-Tang Clan, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. In 2007, the rapper joined the A$AP Mob crew, a Harlem-based collective of rappers, producers, music video directors, fashion designers, and bikers who shared similar interests in music, fashion, style, and art. His first music video, Purple Swag, became a street anthem in NYC.

Career & Earnings

According to Forbes via Parade’s report, A$AP Rocky made $14.5 million in 2016 alone. His per-show booking fee is reportedly in the $100,000 to $200,000 range. After his first music video became successful, followed by a few others, he signed a deal worth $3 million with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music. He began touring soon, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

His debut album, Long. Live. A$AP was well received by the critics and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Rocky promoted the album with a national tour and was certified Gold in 2015, around two years after its release. At.Long.Last.A$AP (2015) and Testing (2018) were released in 2015 and 2018. Some of his major hits include Praise the Lord (Da Shine), L$D, Wild for the Night, Everyday, and Fashion Killa.

Parade’s report also mentioned that a significant part of his earnings come from his distinct personal style, making him a designer favorite.

Fashion & Collaborations

A$AP Rocky is one of the most stylish rappers ever, shaping the intersection of hip-hop and high fashion. He embraces avant-garde, luxury, and streetwear elements, unlike traditional rap aesthetics. Collaborated with brands like Gucci, Dior, Prada, and Balenciaga. An early supporter of designer brands like Rick Owens and Raf Simons before they became mainstream in hip-hop. He has his brand with the A$AP Mob collective, VLONE. He has modeled for major fashion houses, including Gucci, Calvin Klein, and Bottega Veneta.

He influenced the current trend of rappers embracing high fashion and helped shape the fashion-forward hip-hop aesthetic. He also made gender-fluid styling (pearls, kilts, slim fits) mainstream in men’s fashion.

Net Worth 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth’s report, A$AP Rocky has an estimated net worth of $20 million, substantially less than his partner Rihanna‘s $1.4 billion fortune, but their bond is beyond the riches.

Latest Legal Case

Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with firearms after allegedly shooting his former collaborator Tarell Relli Ephron during a feud in 2021 near a hotel. The legal process finally ended, and his life and career were entirely at stake. After a three-week trial in Los Angeles, the jury found him not guilty, leading to emotional celebrations with his partner, Rihanna, and family members. Rihanna was by his side throughout this difficult time and was relieved when the verdict came out in his favor.

