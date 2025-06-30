tvN’s K-drama, Our Unwritten Seoul, concluded with a bang. Starring Park Bo-Young in dual roles, the series is like a warm cup of tea. The storyline revolves around the lives of twin sisters: Yu Mi-Rae and Yu Mi-Ji (played by Bo-Young), and how they navigate their obstacles by staying by each other’s side. The relatable plot will make you cry, laugh, and feel all the emotions that they felt.

While Mi-Rae has a calm personality who likes to study and become her family’s pride. On the other hand, Mi-Ji is bright like a light, bubbly, and is known for her athletic passion. However, both of their dreams came crashing down when Mi-Rae faced sexual assault and bullying at her corporate place, and Mi-Ji injured her leg while running during high school, leading her to quit running altogether. In the drama, both of them get past their fears in the most realistic way. The ending definitely felt wholesome, which is why the series got the highest ratings.

Our Unwritten Seoul’s Highest Rating

Our Unwritten Seoul premiered on May 24 and ended on June 29, 2025. It was streaming on tvN’s Saturday-Sunday slot, and the beautiful storyline left its viewers emotional with every episode. However, in its total run, the drama earned the highest viewership rating on its finale episode.

According to Nielsen Korea (via Soompi), the final episode of Our Unwritten Seoul earned an average nationwide rating of 8.4 percent, making and breaking the record of the drama. On the other hand, the series rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of dramas based on the most generated buzz. The rankings get determined after going through online posts, news articles, community activities on the internet, video, social media buzz, and more.

— Our Unwritten Seoul (2025) pic.twitter.com/eYWEdlbz7O — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) June 29, 2025

Not only the drama that earned a spot on the Good Data Corporation’s weekly list (via Soompi), but also the three lead actors: Park Bo-Young, GOT7’s JinYoung, and Ryu Kyung-Soo, also made it to the list. The actress got number 2 position, followed by JinYoung in the third position and Kyung-Soo in eighth.

What Is Our Unwritten Seoul About?

The K-drama showed the beauty of falling in love, how a relationship between two sisters can be so different yet so close, how friendship is everything, and how you can resolve your guilt by just talking to the person. Our Unwritten Seoul is everything and more. The actors have brought the characters alive with their outstanding performances. The plot is so relatable that you will be able to feel the feelings of all of them.

#OurUnwrittenSeoul is a beautiful piece on women and their complex relationships. i loved seeing their stories intersect and how they all ended up learning more about themselves whilst saving each other. pic.twitter.com/xHP0ceRgkX — ✶ (@firstfr0st) June 23, 2025

“You know, the one who loves more is supposed to wait. And I’m good at waiting.” 🥹🫶🏻💍💐🤍#OurUnwrittenSeoul pic.twitter.com/J5azNWp92e — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) June 29, 2025

Park Bo-Young deserves a special mention in this for portraying both of the sisters’ personalities with such finesse. If you haven’t watched the series yet, stream it on Netflix.

