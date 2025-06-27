Spoiler Alert: The following article reveals major plot points from Squid Game Season 3.

Squid Game Season 3 has officially dropped, and Twitter (X) is exploding with emotions, ranging from heartbreak to shock to frustration. The third and final season of Netflix’s most-watched Korean series has taken things up a notch with darker games, deeper betrayals, and some emotionally shattering sacrifices. While many fans are calling it the show’s most powerful season yet, others feel it’s lost the essence that made Season 1 special.

Squid Game Season 3 Early Reviews: What Are Fans Saying About The Explosive Finale?

One user took to his X and shared that the Squid Game finale is one of Netflix’s best, filled with pain, tension, and powerful moments. He wrote, “#SquidGame S3 delivers a heart-wrenching finale! Gi-hun’s desperate fight, brutal games like Jump Rope, & a bold, divisive end make it Netflix’s finest. Lee Byung-hun’s chilling Front Man & Im Si-wan’s complex Myung-gi steal the show. 5/5! #SquidGameSeason3 @squidgame.”

#SquidGame S3 delivers a heart-wrenching finale! 😱 Gi-hun’s desperate fight, brutal games like Jump Rope, & a bold, divisive end make it Netflix’s finest. Lee Byung-hun’s chilling Front Man & Im Si-wan’s complex Myung-gi steal the show. 5/5! 💔 #SquidGameSeason3 @squidgame pic.twitter.com/FBH0myIUoB — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) June 27, 2025

Even if some twists were expected, fans say the moment still hit hard. The identity reveal of the Front Man shocked many. Sharing this shocking moment, a netizen wrote, “I saw this coming, but it still left me jaw-dropped, The front man reveals his face to Gihun OH GOD #SquidGame.”

I saw this coming, but it still left me jaw-dropped, The front man reveals his face to Gihun OH GOD#SquidGame #SquidGameS3 #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/vM4fmCwTJk — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

One of the saddest moments in the show happened with player 149, according to fans. Sacrifice and guilt play a big role this season, leaving viewers emotional. A user penned on X, “This is so heartbreaking. I know that the guilt of sacrificing her son won’t even allow her to sleep at night. Player 149 well done Now you can rest!! #SquidGame #SquidGameSeason3.”

This is so heartbreaking. I know that the guilt of sacrificing her son won’t even allow her to sleep at night. Player 149 well done Now you can rest!! #SquidGame #SquidGameSeason3 pic.twitter.com/uth0wNRpJH — Joy Ubeku (@JoyUbeku) June 27, 2025

Hyun Ju’s bravery and saving three lives touched many audience’s hearts. Sharing the same netizen wrote, “Hyun ju literally saved 3 lives, she should have lived, an emotional scene made us all tear #SquidGame3.”

Hyun ju literally saved 3 lives, she should have lived, an emotional scene made us all tear #SquidGame3 #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/YhBF0GeJzd — sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) June 27, 2025

Apart from this, Gi-hun is facing a lot of criticism this season. Some fans blame him for the failure of plans and tragic outcomes. One user wrote, “Gihun is so brainless, he is after Daeho’s life, because, apparently if he had not backed out last minute, Gihun would’ve succeeded in his flop a** plan. Mind you, those who lost their lives, is all because of him #SquidGame.”

Gihun is so brainless, he is after Daeho’s life, because, apparently if he had not backed out last minute, Gihun would’ve succeeded in his flop ass plan. Mind you, those who lost their lives, is all because of him #SquidGame

pic.twitter.com/pfrprqoClM — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

Not everyone is happy. This viewer thinks the show lost its message and only focused on shock value in Season 3. The user posted, “squid game is the prime example why nothing ever should become mainstream… cos as soon as it becomes mainstream it just becomes dogsh*t… starts making no sense, loses the point, the purpose, the message… just becomes cash grabbing trash #SquidGame.”

squid game is the prime example why nothing ever should become mainstream… cos as soon as it becomes mainstream it just becomes dogshit… starts making no sense, loses the point, the purpose, the message… just becomes cash grabbing trash #SquidGame #SquidGameS3 #SquidGame3 — 유미수ㅣglobalistdaughter (@YumisuLoL) June 27, 2025

Check out more reactions below:

Squid Game gave me a full-blown meltdown with that ending. I can’t even say more. It was unexpected for me and maybe that’s a good thing? I don’t know. But I didn’t like it.#SquidGame #SquidGameSeason3 — nedendedi (@dedinededinede) June 27, 2025

IT IS FVCK GIHUN NOW

Kang Haneul as Kang Daeho was powerful and deeply moving performance, every emotion felt raw and real #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/GJ9SO6X1cQ — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

I love Gihun but Daeho was right, his plan was so fucking stupid and too risky idk why he went through with it. 😭#SquidGame #SquidGameS3 pic.twitter.com/GnfGiQaFyO — emily ★ SG3 spoilers! (@hwaquake) June 27, 2025

A mother died because her child died amd a mother died so that her newborn baby survives 😭#SquidGame #SquidGameS3 #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/8ZJxHIW9NI — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

She sacrificed her own son to save a stranger and their baby. Wow, she’s the hero here. #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/HQcc1ElHC2 — Joy Ubeku (@JoyUbeku) June 27, 2025

Squid Game Season 3: The Final Word

From shocking twists to heartbreaking deaths, Squid Game Season 3 has fans feeling every emotion. Some loved the bold story, while others thought it lost its charm. But one thing is clear—everyone is talking about it.

Check out the Squid Game Season 3 trailer below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Latest True Crime Docu Sparks Outrage As Viewers Demand Justice For Argentina’s Infamous Unsolved Murder: “Never Been So P*ssed Off”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News