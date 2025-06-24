Lee Dong-wook is set to capture hearts once again with his new K-drama The Nice Guy, aka The Good Man. Full of emotions, action, and love, the drama offers a new tale of love, identity, and second chances. The anticipation doesn’t have much time, as the drama is all set to premiere on streaming platforms soon.

Streaming Date, Time & Platform

The Nice Guy will air on July 18, 2025. It consists of a total of 14 episodes, and two will be released each Friday until the end of August. It is broadcast at 8:50 PM KST, which translates to 5:20 PM Indian time. The series will be on Viki for streaming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이동욱 (Official_Instagram) (@leedongwook_official)

With a deep emotional core, chic direction, and Lee Dong-wook in a never-before-seen role, The Nice Guy appears to be a must-watch. The drama guarantees to put audiences through a rollercoaster of emotions – from spine-tingling action to tear-jerking romance.

More About The Nice Guy

In The Nice Guy, Lee Dong-wook plays Park Seok-Chul, a man born into a powerful gangster family. As the eldest grandson, many expect him to follow in the family’s footsteps. But unlike his background, Seok Chul has a kind and quiet heart. He is fed up with having a life of aggression and violence.

His life is altered when he reunites with his childhood sweetheart, Kang Mi Young, whose role is played by Lee Sung Kyung. She dreams of becoming a singer and brings a spark of hope into his dark and troubled life. Their love story takes center stage in the drama, as they both try to chase their dreams while dealing with the past that refuses to let go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JTBC 드라마 공식 인스타그램 (@jtbcdrama)

The teasers and posters of the show already suggest Seok Chul’s struggles. One teaser shows him in a subway car with wounds on his face, while another shows him reading and reflecting on life. The series will show two sides of him – one hardened by reality, the other filled with hope and warmth. If you love K-dramas that show real struggles and heartfelt connections, then don’t miss The Nice Guy this July.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Why Was Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Star Shin Seung-Ho Exempted From Military Service? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News