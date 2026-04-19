The Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya is set for its OTT release. Find out the streaming platform, release date, plot summary, and more, along with the trailer, in this article.

Written and directed by B. Unnikrishnan, Prathichaya is a political thriller starring Balachandra Menon and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles. Loosely inspired by the life of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the film initially received positive word of mouth upon its release. However, online reviews and audience reception were mixed, resulting in an average box-office performance. Despite this, the performances of Balachandra Menon, Nivin Pauly, and Sharafudheen were widely appreciated. The film is now set to arrive on OTT this week.

What Is The Plot Of Prathichaya?

Balachandra Menon plays the Chief Minister of Kerala, while Nivin Pauly portrays his younger son, a rebellious IT professional who does not share his father’s political ideology. When the father is hit with a scandalous allegation involving an intimate relationship, the son reluctantly steps in to defend him and preserve his goodwill in the eyes of the public.

Prathichaya Cast and Crew

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Balachandra Menon, Sharafudheen, Nishanth Sagar, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, and Sabitha Anand.

Prathichaya is written and directed by B. Unnikrishnan, with music composed by Justin Varghese. The cinematography is handled by Chandru Selvaraj, while Aji Kuttiyani serves as the art director and Manoj is the editor. The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of RD Illuminations and Sree Gokulam Movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Malayalam (@jiohotstarmalayalam)

Prathichaya OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Jio Hotstar has officially confirmed that Prathichaya will be available for streaming from April 24, 2026. As of now, the platform has only announced the Malayalam version, and a dubbed release in other languages appears unlikely.

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