Nivin Pauly was once expected to be the next superstar of Mollywood. Many believed he would reach the stature of Mohanlal and Mammootty. However, over time, he seemed to lose his box office appeal. His last commercially successful film was back in 2019, a significant fall from grace. This brings us to the question: When was his golden era? It was undoubtedly the 2010s. For nearly a decade, almost everything he touched turned into a commercial success, similar to what happened with Basil Joseph in 2024. Like Basil, Nivin’s comfort zone lies in family-friendly comedy entertainers.

So, let’s take a look at some of Nivin Pauly’s most notable films from his golden era.

Thattathin Marayathu (2012)

Available On: SUNNXT

Thattathin Marayathu became a cultural phenomenon among the youth at the time of its release. The hijab style, which covered only the hair, even became a trend across Kerala. One of the standout features of the film was its music, composed by Shaan Rahman, which played a big role in its popularity. While the plot was a fairly typical love story, the film struck a chord with audiences. Whether it was the humor, the catchy soundtrack, or the fresh presentation, something about it clicked. Most importantly, it gave Nivin Pauly a significant breakthrough in his career.

1983 (2024)

Available On: SUNNXT

1983 is a sports family drama that offers a poignant reality check. At its core, it’s about changing times, evolving relationships, and the emotional bond between a father and son, shaped differently across generations. It’s a tale of love, heartbreak, and above all, cricket. We won’t reveal more, as doing so might take away from the experience of watching the film.

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana is a romantic comedy that explores an inter-religious relationship through the eyes of a spirited young girl. The story revolves around her deep infatuation with an older man, with the narrative firmly centered on her perspective. Played by Nazriya, the protagonist takes us through her teenage years and early adulthood as she navigates love, dreams, and aspirations.

Oru Vadakkan Selfie

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Oru Vadakkan Selfie blends social messaging with humor, touching on issues like scams and identity theft. The story follows a lazy young man who’s yet to complete his education, failing to clear his final exams. At the start, he’s portrayed as a man-child drifting through life. But things take a drastic turn when a seemingly harmless selfie taken during a train journey leads him into unexpected trouble and changes his life in unimaginable ways.

Premam

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Premam is a romantic comedy that marked a turning point in Nivin Pauly’s career, cementing his place as a rising star. The film traces the journey of a man in search of true love, capturing the phases of his life as he falls for different women along the way. But the question remains. Will he ultimately find lasting love, or is he destined to go through life without ever finding it?

Action Hero Biju

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Action Hero Biju is a cop comedy portraying everyday incidents inside a police station. However, beneath its humorous surface, the film also depicts the police overstepping their authority, showcasing instances of abuse and violence. It presents police brutality as comedic, often glorifying it rather than questioning it. Despite its regressive themes, the film was a significant box office success.

