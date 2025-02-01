Sai Pallavi first gained recognition with Premam, where she charmed audiences as Malar Teacher, captivating college students with her natural look, including her pimpled face. The film catapulted her to stardom. However, many wonder why she didn’t reprise her iconic role in the Telugu remake of the film.

She has explained why she didn’t reprise her role in the Telugu remake. During promotions for her upcoming film Thandel, she was asked about this by OTTPlay.

Sai Pallavi revealed that she was initially approached by the makers to reprise her role in the Telugu version of Premam. However, she declined as she felt apprehensive and didn’t believe she could recreate the magic of the original, even with Alphonse Puthren as the director and Nivin Pauly as her co-star. ‘It just happened, and we captured it,’ she explained. She admitted that the pressure was too much and she didn’t want to risk losing the charm that the original film had.

The Telugu remake featured her Thandel co-star Naga Chaitanya in the lead role and was directed by Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti. Shruti Haasan stepped into the role originally played by Sai Pallavi.

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Thandel is set to release theatrically on February 7, 2025. The plot revolves around a group of fishermen whose boat accidentally crosses into Pakistani waters. The film’s script is penned by the director himself, along with Karthik Theeda.

Key crew members include Shamdat Sainudeen for cinematography, Devi Sri Prasad for music, Sri Nagendra Tangala for art direction, and Navin Nooli for editing. Thandel is produced by Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu, Koppineedi Vidya, Bhanu Prathapa, and Riyaz Chowdary under the banners of GA2 Pictures and Geetha Arts.

