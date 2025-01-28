Sai Pallavi, who is often appreciated for her unconventional movie choices, is highly regarded for her simplicity and acts of good deeds. The actress will appear in the much-awaited film Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Pallavi is usually known for not charging much for a movie. In fact, she even let go of her remuneration for the 2018 Telugu film Padi Padi Leche Manasu. But for Thandel, the Amaran actress is said to have charged Rs 5 crore salary.

Pallavi was last seen in the blockbuster biopic Amaran alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The audience highly appreciated her role as Indu Rebecca Verghese. Her upcoming films are Thandel and Nitesh Tiwari’s dream project Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, and Pallavi as Mata Sita.

Thandel is a romantic survival drama written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind. Sai Pallavi stars as the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya. The plot revolves around the rugged experiences of real-life fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip. The narrative explores themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism, weaving together action, drama, and emotion.

The songs from the film are going viral on the internet, and the song Namo Namah Shivaya has been garnering praise for the dance performance by both actors. The other songs, Bujji Thalli and Hilesso Hilessa have also been highly appreciated by the audiences. Thandel is set to release theatrically on February 7, 2025. In addition to Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, the film has Divya Pillai, Nithiin Prasanna, and others playing pivotal roles. The budget for the film unexpectedly went high and the makers are ensuring that the theatrical business is done well.

