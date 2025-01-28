Mysskin spoke during an event for the film Bottle Radha. Mysskin said that many people became alcoholics after listening to Ilaiyaraaja’s music. Later, he apologized for his remarks. However, actor Vishal criticized both the comments and the apology.

Vishal said that Mysskin often apologizes after such incidents. Speaking to the media, he said, “This has become a habit; what can we do about it?” He added that some people never change their nature.

The actor stated that Mysskin cannot disrespect Ilaiyaraaja. He explained that Ilaiyaraaja’s music has helped many people. Vishal said the music brought people out of depression. He added that Ilaiyaraaja’s music is part of everyone’s life. He stated that no one has the right to criticize the legendary composer.

At the teaser launch of Bad Girl, Mysskin apologized for his earlier remarks. He began by apologizing to lyricist Thamarai, even though she had criticized him before. He also apologized to director Lenin Bharathi, actor Aruldoss, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and producer Thanu. Mysskin expressed regret even to someone who suggested throwing a shoe at him.

Mysskin clarified that his comments were misunderstood. He explained that his remarks were meant as humor. He also spoke about his respect for cinema. Mysskin said his films always convey social messages and love. He ended his speech with a sincere apology and asked for forgiveness.

Vishal and Mysskin had worked together on the film Thupparivaalan in 2017. The movie was an action thriller and was successful. Later reports suggest they had differences later. These differences reportedly strained their relationship. The movie featured actors like Vinay Rai and Prasanna in important roles.

