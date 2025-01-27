Director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming Tamil film, tentatively titled SK25 and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, is rumored to be Parasakthi. However, the title has not yet been officially confirmed. The rumored title has sparked outrage and controversy despite the lack of confirmation. Wondering who was offended by the title?

According to IndiaGlitz, the objection comes from the Sivaji Social Welfare Association, a group of fans dedicated to the late actor Sivaji Ganesan. They believe the title Parasakthi holds immense cultural and historical significance in Tamil cinema. In their statement, they emphasized that the 1952 classic Parasakthi, starring Sivaji Ganesan, was a landmark film that transformed the industry.

The association fears that reusing the title in Sivakarthikeyan’s movie might undermine the legacy of the original film. According to the organization, they have previously dealt with attempts to reuse the title Parasakthi. In a past incident, they successfully opposed the reuse of the title, leading to the film being renamed Meendum Parasakthi. The organization has also criticized Tamil cinema’s tendency to reuse elements from classic movies.

As expected, the association demands that the filmmakers change the title of the Sivakarthikeyan-led film, warning that they will initiate protests if their request is ignored. They argue that reusing the title is a sign of disrespect towards the heritage of Tamil cinema and would deeply disappoint fans of Sivaji Ganesan worldwide.

