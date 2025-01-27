Changing movie release dates is nothing new in the entertainment industry. However, this trend has noticeably increased in recent times. One popular theory among netizens points to the influence of OTT platforms. While the recent reshuffling of Tamil Nadu’s Pongal release schedules wasn’t initially linked to OTT platforms, a new theory suggests their involvement might have played a role.

Take, for instance, Chiyaan Vikram’s highly anticipated movie Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2. Initially slated for a January release, the film will hit theaters on March 25, 2017. According to industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, a major streaming platform had acquired the post-theatrical rights to the film and reportedly requested that the theatrical release be pushed to the last week of March as part of their agreement.

According to the same theory, the Malayalam film industry, like others, seems to be feeling the ripple effects of OTT platforms. A prime example of this is Mohanlal’s upcoming family drama Thudarum. Initially set for release on January 30, 2025, rumors now suggest the film might be postponed. Speculation on social media points to a possible May release, but without an official announcement from the makers, it remains just that—speculation.

The theory further suggests that the delay stems from the makers’ attempts to strike a deal with an OTT platform before the film’s theatrical release. Allegedly, OTT platforms are only interested in acquiring Mohanlal’s Thudarum if it premieres in the second quarter of 2025. As of now, the makers haven’t confirmed any postponement or finalized a streaming deal.

It’s unclear whether this is another instance of OTT platforms influencing release schedules or simply a strategic decision by the makers. Despite the swirling speculation, the team behind Thudarum has yet to confirm whether the film will stick to its original release date of January 30.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Jyothika Struggled To Learn Tamil During Her First Film With Husband Suriya, Here’s How The Latter Fell In Love With Her Dedication & Hard Work!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News