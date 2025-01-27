Mohanlal has been struggling recently, with his big-budget films flopping one after another. However, things might be turning around as the much-awaited sequel to his 2019 Blockbuster Lucifer will soon be released. The film, titled L2: Empuraan, is the second part of a trilogy. The highly anticipated teaser for the film was unveiled on January 26, 2025, during an event where Mammootty did the honors.

The teaser begins in a warzone in northern Iraq, with a wireless set crackling in the background. It then transitions to Jathin Ramdas, played by Tovino Thomas, gazing at a portrait of his late father. A voiceover from the first film echoes: “If one day you feel like everything around you has been destroyed, and if your father is not alive, then there is only one person you can turn to—Stephen.”

The teaser then shows Stephen’s iconic car from the first film, partially covered, with the number plate exposed. In the previous movie, the vehicle appeared pristine, but now, the rusting number plate and bumper suggest that Stephen might not be in Kerala anymore. This is followed by glimpses of Mohanlal’s possible location, with personnel clad in full tactical gear. Another voiceover states, “He leads Asia’s most powerful mercenary hit group.”

Several quick cut scenes follow, accompanied by a voiceover from Indrajith Sukumaran as Govardhan, saying, “They have a presence all over the world.” Most of the dialogues in the teaser are iconic lines from the first film. The teaser peaks as Mohanlal approaches the camera, introducing himself: “Ab’raam-Khureshi-Ab’raam.”

The teaser is powerful and intense, boasting Hollywood-level visuals. With a runtime of 2 minutes and 23 seconds, it generates significant hype and anticipation for the film. Overall, the teaser is truly impressive.

The film’s shooting was completed on December 1, 2024. It is currently in post-production and will be released on March 27, 2025.

