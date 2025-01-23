Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Siddique, Vineeth, Lenaa, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Viji Venkatesh, Wafa Khatheeja, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob George James and others

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

What’s Good: The standout aspect of the film is the stellar performances by the cast, with Sushmitha Bhat, Mammootty, Vineeth, and Gokul Suresh delivering exceptional acting that elevates the narrative.

What’s Bad: The songs in the movie disrupt the flow, particularly the first one, which feels unnecessary. Placed during the character establishment phase, it merely reinforces traits of Mammootty’s character already shown, adding little value. The second song, tied to a classical dance, while important for plot nuance, could have been shorter. However, the reuse of the second song towards the end was engaging and well-placed.

Loo Break: You can step out during the song sequences or fight scenes without missing much.

Watch or Not?: It’s an engaging film that’s enjoyable for family audiences and teenagers but unsuitable for children. It can be just as entertaining at home and doesn’t necessarily require a theatre visit.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 hours 31 minutes

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse revolves around a gripping investigation that begins with a small act of kindness. The story starts when the protagonist’s house owner discovers a ladies’ purse at a hospital and, being a good Samaritan decides to return it to its rightful owner. However, the purse contains no ID or clues about its owner.

Enter private detective Dominic (played by Mammootty), a former police officer grappling with financial struggles. At the house owner’s request, Dominic takes on the task of uncovering the mystery behind the purse and its owner. As he delves deeper, the investigation unravels unexpected twists and turns, forming the crux of the film.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Movie Review: Script Analysis

Overall, the script does a commendable job. The first half skillfully unveils Dominic’s character bit by bit, keeping the audience intrigued. Dominic’s stories about himself raise the question: Are they true? While the film doesn’t conclusively answer this, it provides subtle hints, adding depth to his persona.

We also get a brief glimpse into his troubled personal life, creating an aura of mystery. There’s a sense that his ex-wife might be vindictive, yet Dominic never speaks ill of her, which adds complexity to his character. Through well-crafted dialogues, the script explains why Dominic overlooks obvious red flags despite his superior intelligence and sharp deductive skills.

Although the initial pacing feels slightly slow, the script is engaging and well-written overall, making for an enjoyable experience.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Movie Review: Star Performance

As mentioned earlier, the performances are among the film’s strongest aspects. Sushmitha Bhat shines as Nandhitha, delivering a stellar performance. She knows precisely when to exaggerate and when to remain neutral, making her the perfect fit for the role. Her character serves as the backbone of the film.

Mammootty is compelling as Dominic, portraying the character with his finesse. As Vicky, Dominic’s assistant, Gokul Suresh brings in some much-needed comic relief and shares great on-screen chemistry with Mammootty. Vineeth, in the role of Prakash, successfully evoked the intended emotions from the audience despite having limited screen time. His first scene, in particular, perfectly captured his character’s essence, conveying the emotions flawlessly.

Overall, the casting is spot-on, and the performances are exceptional, elevating the film to another level.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who also made a cameo in the film, did an exceptional job. For instance, when he wanted the audience to be suspicious of a character, they were, even if the other characters on screen showed no such suspicion. This level of control over audience perception is a testament to his skill as a director.

One noticeable flaw, however, is the lack of depth in some of the characters. Adding more depth could have enriched the story but also lengthened the runtime, inviting criticism.

The music was effectively used, enhancing the film without overpowering it. The score, composed by Darbuka Siva, was well-suited to the film’s tone.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Movie Review: The Last Word

In conclusion, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is an enjoyable film worth watching at least once. It’s a well-crafted blend of suspense, strong performances, and a gripping storyline that leaves a lasting impression.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Trailer

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse released on 23rd January, 2025.

