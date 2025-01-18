Gautham Vasudev Menon, widely recognized as a director and actor in the Tamil film industry, has also made his mark in other regional industries, earning popularity across South India. However, did you know that he is actually a Malayali? Born in Ottapalam, Kerala, he was raised in Tamil Nadu. Though he had previously acted in Malayalam films, Gautham has now directed his first Malayalam movie, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role. In an interview with OTTplay, he shared insights into how the project came to life and discussed his expectations for the future.

Gautham described directing this film as a dream come true, something he had been striving to achieve for quite some time. He met the writers Dr. Neeraj and Dr. Sooraj through a mutual friend, actor Manju Warrier, who introduced them to him. Dr. Neeraj pitched the concept of Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse to Gautham, who immediately felt that Mammootty would be the perfect choice for the lead role. However, the writers initially had their doubts about whether Mammootty would accept it or not.

A self-proclaimed fan of Mammootty, Gautham, who has watched all of his films, shared that Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is a character-driven and realistic film. Initially, Mammootty was hesitant about the project since he had previously done many investigative genre films. However, Gautham convinced him to listen to the story. After hearing the script, Mammootty realized it was unlike anything he had done before. Impressed by the unique narrative, Mammootty not only agreed to play the lead but also confirmed the next day that his production house, Mammootty Kampany, would produce the film.

According to Gautham Vasudev Menon, shooting a Malayalam movie was an intense experience, as the entire film had to be completed within 45 days. The actors and locations were locked in advance, and the shoot would have finished even sooner, if not for a two-day rain break. Interestingly, after wrapping up Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Mammootty went on to complete two more films before the release of this one. Gautham shared that he thoroughly enjoyed being back on a movie set after a long time, describing the experience as challenging but exhilarating, keeping him on his toes throughout the process.

When asked why he hasn’t made sequels for his previous hits like Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which have a massive cult following, Gautham explained that he had written concepts that could continue the characters’ journeys. He enjoys delving into the personal lives of his characters. For instance, in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Kamal Haasan’s character is a widower with a personal life, including his relationship with Jyothika’s character, who also has her own story. However, he acknowledged that exploring personal lives isn’t always necessary for investigation thrillers.

He used Mammootty’s CBI film series as an example, pointing out that Mammootty’s character’s personal life was limited to a phone call with his wife and child in the first film, even though the franchise has expanded to five films. Gautham said he would have explored the character’s dynamics further in later installments. Gautham emphasized that he enjoys weaving personal stories into his characters’ arcs and has a sequel ready for this film. However, he added, “I feel there’s a time for that.”

