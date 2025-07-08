Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic movie 28 Years Later is winning at the box office and has reached a significant milestone worldwide. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s movie is holding firm amid tentpole releases. It is the first film in the franchise to cross the $100 million mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

Critics lauded the latest sequel in the franchise, giving it 88% on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. However, the audience rating is lower, at just 63%. The critics’ consensus reads, “It taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations.” Compared to that, the audience feels that although it is an ambitious take, it may not fully satisfy those longing for the OG film’s raw horror.

28 Years Later at the worldwide box office

Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer 28 Years Later collected a strong $4.5 million at the box office in North America on its third weekend amid new releases. It declined by -53.2% from last weekend and lost 527 theaters last week [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, the domestic total of the horror flick is $60.2 million. Internationally, the movie collected $7 million in its 3rd weekend, hence the total is $65.6 million. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide gross of Danny Boyle‘s film is $125.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $60.2 million

International – $65.6 million

Worldwide – $125.8 million

Budget, ROI & break-even update

Media reports claim that 28 Years Later was made on an estimated budget of $60 million. After running at the cinemas for over seventeen days, the film has collected 109.6% more than its production cost. However, it is still a few million away from breaking even. Danny Boyle’s film needs around $150 million worldwide to break even. Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s movie is around $25 million away from hitting the break-even point. It is projected to earn between $150 million and $160 million globally. The film was released in theaters on June 20.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth China Box Office: Less Than $6 Million Away From A Significant Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News