Aaron Taylor-Johnson almost said goodbye to blockbusters for good after turning down some of Hollywood’s biggest franchise roles. In a candid cover story for Esquire, the actor revealed why he chose indie films over lucrative offers. The Kick-Ass star, known for his breakout role in the action-packed flick, had no interest in hopping on the blockbuster train.

“I wanted, purely, to be with my babies,” said the father of three, explaining how family played a central role in his decision. At the time, he wasn’t ready for the intense commitment of major franchise films, admitting, “It was too early.” He remained firm despite the allure of huge franchises like Godzilla and Avengers. “I didn’t want to be taken away from them.”

Fast forward to today, and Taylor-Johnson is ready for a new chapter with Kraven the Hunter. While his past seemed to lean toward smaller, more personal projects, early footage from Bullet Train impressed Sony executives, leading him to snag the role of the notorious Spider-Man villain. “I thought I’d actually been done with these sorts of movies,” he confessed. But now, he’s mentally prepared for the massive commitment involved in stepping into such a franchise. “You have to be mentally prepared for what could come with that.”

Unlike the typical Marvel films, Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter promises to stand out. Shot entirely on location, the movie will bring a fresh, grounded feel, breaking away from the usual studio sets. Taylor-Johnson highlighted how running barefoot in real streets authenticates his character’s journey. “It’s important for the story’s authenticity,” he said.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s journey from indie darling to Marvel hero shows how much he’s evolved as an actor and person. He’s finally found the balance between family, career, and blockbuster fame.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: What Prompted Joaquin Phoenix To Demand A Last-Minute Exit From Napoleon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News