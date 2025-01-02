Back in the Deadpool 2 days, Aaron Taylor-Johnson almost joined the cast—but passed. The actor, known for his role as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, was approached by director David Leitch for a role, but he didn’t bite. Fans still wonder which role he could’ve played—maybe X-Force, Black Tom Cassidy? We’ll never know.

Despite this missed Deadpool opportunity, things worked out well for Taylor-Johnson. He went on to star in Bullet Train, another collaboration with Leitch, and landed his lead role as Kraven the Hunter for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. In fact, his decision to pass on Deadpool 2 might’ve set the stage for these future gigs. It’s all part of Taylor-Johnson’s philosophy on fate and his career: “I feel fortunate and lucky,” he said, reflecting on the journey. “But you still have to actively go out and get it.”

So, why exactly did Taylor-Johnson pass up Deadpool 2? Simple—he wasn’t feeling it. As he explains, he wasn’t precisely on autopilot in his career. Instead, he believed in fate, but not in the sense of sitting back and waiting for roles to come. “I don’t expect these roles to be handed out,” he said. “I’m willing to fight for them.” Taylor-Johnson clearly believed there was a better fit for him down the line, and Bullet Train proved to be just that.