Back in the Deadpool 2 days, Aaron Taylor-Johnson almost joined the cast—but passed. The actor, known for his role as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, was approached by director David Leitch for a role, but he didn’t bite. Fans still wonder which role he could’ve played—maybe X-Force, Black Tom Cassidy? We’ll never know.
Despite this missed Deadpool opportunity, things worked out well for Taylor-Johnson. He went on to star in Bullet Train, another collaboration with Leitch, and landed his lead role as Kraven the Hunter for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. In fact, his decision to pass on Deadpool 2 might’ve set the stage for these future gigs. It’s all part of Taylor-Johnson’s philosophy on fate and his career: “I feel fortunate and lucky,” he said, reflecting on the journey. “But you still have to actively go out and get it.”
So, why exactly did Taylor-Johnson pass up Deadpool 2? Simple—he wasn’t feeling it. As he explains, he wasn’t precisely on autopilot in his career. Instead, he believed in fate, but not in the sense of sitting back and waiting for roles to come. “I don’t expect these roles to be handed out,” he said. “I’m willing to fight for them.” Taylor-Johnson clearly believed there was a better fit for him down the line, and Bullet Train proved to be just that.
Trending
When Bullet Train came around, Taylor-Johnson approached Leitch about a character, only to be told, “Get in line, buddy. There are ten other actors who want this job, and they have a bigger name than you do.” The whole exchange was a reminder of how competitive the acting world can be, even for someone already established in the comic book genre. But Taylor-Johnson wasn’t deterred—he was ready to fight for the role he wanted, no matter how big the competition.
Looking back, we can’t help but wonder: Who might Taylor-Johnson have played in Deadpool 2? He was a strong contender, but maybe just not the right fit. Perhaps it was timing, or maybe it was just the universe working its magic. Either way, the actor went on to bigger things, starring in his superhero film, Kraven the Hunter, set to bring a fresh twist to the Marvel universe.
As for Deadpool 2, it’s clear that Leitch wasn’t the only one with a vision —Taylor-Johnson has always known how to carve his path.
Check out the latest Hollywood News!
Must Read: What Prompted Joaquin Phoenix To Demand A Last-Minute Exit From Napoleon?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News