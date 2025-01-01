Yes, Joaquin Phoenix was ready to walk away from Napolean, even with cameras ready to roll. His demand? A script rewrite by none other than The Master’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson.

The shocking ultimatum had Hollywood buzzing. According to reports, Phoenix wasn’t sold on the script by David Scarpa, despite the star power of Scott helming the film. Enter Anderson, who stepped in, smoothing things over with revisions that ultimately kept Phoenix in the titular role. With the rewrite complete, Napoleon hit theaters in late 2023, grossing $221 million globally and nabbing Oscar nods in technical categories.

Ridley Scott, speaking about the drama, seemed unbothered in retrospect. “Tommy was doing Licorice Pizza, advising me how to do Napoleon,” he said in a New York Times interview. “It turned into a lot of fun, actually. Three of us in this room screaming with laughter.” Crisis averted—or so it seemed.

Joaquin’s knack for second-guessing himself is practically legend at this point. His recent exit from Todd Haynes’ queer drama—just five days before production—left cast, crew, and producers scrambling. That project, which Phoenix spearheaded from its inception, focused on a 1930s gay romance with Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez set to co-star. With its explicit content and NC-17 rating ambitions, the film seemed destined for controversy even before Phoenix’s sudden departure shut it down completely.

It’s a pattern. Back in 2000, during Gladiator, Phoenix nearly bailed on his role as the conniving Commodus. “He was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it,’” Scott recalled, adding that co-star Russell Crowe wasn’t thrilled. “Russell said, ‘This is terribly unprofessional.’” Phoenix stayed, of course, and earned an Oscar nomination for his unforgettable performance.

Phoenix’s tendency to bolt isn’t just about nerves—though he’s admitted to being “petrified” before starting projects. As he told 60 Minutes, he worries he won’t find the “right kind of place to express” his ideas. That need for creative alignment often results in last-minute demands, and somehow, the industry keeps bending for him.

Even Napoleon wasn’t immune to his perfectionism. The film eventually earned praise for its sweeping visuals and powerhouse performances, with critics brushing aside the drama behind the scenes. Scott even teased a four-hour cut for Apple TV+, proving the movie had more to offer than just on-set fireworks.

While Todd Haynes’ canceled project sparked whispers of blackballing, few believe Phoenix will face lasting fallout. With the release of Joker: Folie à Deux on the horizon, Phoenix’s career remains bulletproof. Industry insiders suggest he’ll settle any financial disputes quickly, given his hefty Joker paychecks.

The bottom line? Phoenix’s brilliance comes with a cost. For some filmmakers, it’s worth every nail-biting moment. As Scott put it, working with Phoenix is like a “baptism of fire”—but one that’s often followed by cinematic glory.

