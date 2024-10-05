Joaquin Phoenix is an exceptional actor who has done some notable movies and has received several accolades. He is making the headlines for his latest release, Joker: Folie a Deux. Phoenix is known for playing dark characters, and his Joker is proof of that. The actor won an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck, and people widely appreciated him. Ahead of his Joker 2’s opening weekend collection verdict, let us look at his last five movies at the worldwide box office.

In 2020, The New York Times named Joaquin one of the greatest actors of the 21st century. Some of his notable works are Gladiator, Walk the Line, Her, You Were Never Really Here, and more. According to The Numbers, Phoenix has appeared in 17 films as a leading actor. He has a worldwide aggregate box office of $1.91 billion.

Joaquin Phoenix received the prestigious Academy Award for the portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips’ Joker. It was released in 2019 and earned $1.07 billion at the worldwide box office. It was the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and that record was beaten by Deadpool & Wolverine this year. He is back with another power-packed performance in the film’s sequel, Joker: Folie a Deaux, and this time, the fun is double as Lady Gaga joins him as Harley Quinn.

How is Joker 2 doing in the theatres? We will also learn about that, but let’s check his last five movies at the worldwide box office.

5. C’mon C’mon (2021) – $4.49 million

4. Beau Is Afraid (2023) – $12.33 million

3. The Sisters Brothers (2018) – $13.14 million

2. Napoleon (2023) – $221.39 million

1. Joker (2019) – $1.07 billion

Joaquin Phoenix’s last five movies’ total collection totals $1.33 billion. Meanwhile, Joker 2 is not looking so promising. It is now expected to open lower than The Flash‘s $24.1 million opening-day collection. It has reportedly collected around $7 million in the US previews. It is expected to collect $50 million on its debut weekend.

Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker 2 was released in the US on October 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

