The Wild Robot is doing well at the box office in North America and is still at the top spot on the domestic chart. The sci-fi film has not only received a good rating from the critics and the audience but is also doing better than the other animated feature, Transformers One, which is running in the theatres. It is close to reaching its first major milestone in the United States. Read on for more.

The movie was written and directed by Chris Sanders, who is known for directing films including Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and The Call of the Wild. It was produced by Dreamworks Animations and distributed by Universal Pictures. The animated feature has an ensemble voice cast comprising Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Wild Robot is expected to finish the first full week at #1 at the box office in North America. The report revealed that it collected a solid $2.3 million on Thursday. It has registered the biggest Thursday ever for animations released in September. The record was previously held by Hotel Transylvania 2’s $1.8 million.

The Wild Robot by Chris Sanders witnessed a rise of 25% on Thursday from Wednesday. At the North American box office, the film has reached a $45.3 million cume. It is less than $5 million away from reaching $50 million, the first significant milestone for the film. Since the word of mouth for Joker 2 is not so positive, it will surely benefit the animated feature to rake in winning numbers. It was reportedly made on a budget of $78 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the movie has collected $18.34 million overseas, and allied with the domestic cume, The Wild Robot stands at $63.62 million globally. It was released in theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

