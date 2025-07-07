Lee Jong-Suk returned to the world of K-dramas after his military service with another legal drama, Law and the City. After Big Mouth, Jong-Suk is seen playing an associate lawyer in the new K-drama. He portrays An Ju-Hyeong, who is competent at work but cold-hearted and doesn’t believe in helping people in need. Only two episodes have premiered so far, and the show is already garnering a lot of buzz.

The series also features Mun Ka-Young, Kang You-Seok, Ryu Hye-Young, and others in important roles. The True Beauty actress can be seen playing Kang Hui-Ji, a junior associate who is a social butterfly and believes that people have the power to change a person’s life for the better. Even though she is flawed as a lawyer, she always stands honest and confident. The plot has gotten the viewers hooked, and it has even seen a rise in the ratings within the second episode.

서초동 엔딩

주형희지 재회. .♡

희지 발견하자마자 표정 바뀌는 안주형 좋느 pic.twitter.com/et77rvVNlz — 란 (@roodzep) July 5, 2025

Did Law And The City’s Viewership Ratings Get A Boost After Ep 2?

On July 5, 2025, Law and the City premiered on tvN. On July 6, after premiering its second episode, the drama saw a sudden rise in viewership ratings. According to Soompi, Nielsen Korea reported that the latest broadcast of the series has taken the top place among all the dramas that stream at the same time slot across all cable channels.

With an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent, Law and the City became the most-watched cable show in its time slot among viewers in the 20- to 49-year-old age group.

On the other hand, Park Bo-Gum, Kim So-Hyun, and Lee Sang-Yi’s ongoing K-drama Good Boy has earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.5 percent while gearing up to enter the final two weeks of the drama.

Enjoyed the 1st episode of #LawAndTheCity and the synopis of the drama tho.. LOL 😂🤡 ‘No dark pasts, no evil villains, no geniuses’ .. so basically a slice-of-life drama but revolving around 5 associate lawyers.. and everyone handling separate cases in each episodes 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/bPfzUbosrC — ryuu 예지앞사 (@ryuu_311) July 5, 2025

What Is Law And The City About?

For those who don’t know, the plot revolves around An Ju-Hyeong (Lee Jong-Suk), an associate lawyer who has been with a law firm for nine years but never thought of opening his own firm. He likes to live a comfortable life and never understood the idea of protecting the wronged and helpless people and making a difference in the world.

So, when an incident shakes up his thought process, what will An Ju-Hyeong do? What will happen when he meets Kang Hui-Ji (Mun Ka-Young), a person who thinks about others the most? Will love bloom between them? The viewers are super excited to see Jong-Suk and Ka-Young’s chemistry, and the actor is gaining a lot of appreciation for making a comeback on the screen.

Law and the City is available for streaming on Disney+ or JioHotstar.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Omniscient Reader: The Prophet — Why Are BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Fans Calling To Boycott The Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News