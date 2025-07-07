Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is an upcoming Korean movie adapted from a popular web novel by Sing Shong. It features Ahn Hyo-Seop, Lee Min-Ho, Jisoo, Chae Soo-Bin, and others in lead roles. While the film has been getting a lot of buzz online, the latest move by the production team has been called out for being disrespectful to Jisoo.

The BLACKPINK member’s fans claimed that they used Jisoo only to chase the clout and make the movie buzzworthy, but ultimately, they are not giving her the due respect that she deserves. The fans have also started to demand a boycott of the film online. Scroll ahead what ignited the controversy!

Why Jisoo’s Fans Have Started To Boycott Omniscient Reader: The Prophet?

On July 4, 2025, Lotte World Entertainment, the production team of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, posted a photo on its official X (previously known as Twitter) account that featured the whole cast, including Jisoo and Chae Soo-Bin. But then, they quickly deleted it and replaced it with another photo, excluding the K-pop idol only. Even if it happened quickly, it didn’t go unnoticed.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the difference almost immediately and started to question why Jisoo was excluded from the poster and visual promotion, whereas they had earlier tagged Jisoo’s account on the agency’s Instagram posts. Lotte World Entertainment was slammed for not giving Jisoo enough credit. People also claimed that the production house misused the idol’s popularity to reach a global audience, but didn’t care to put her in the promotional process.

What Are Jisoo’s Fans Saying About The Situation?

Jisoo’s fans stormed social media platforms to express their frustration over this incident. Ahead of the film’s release, people are claiming that the K-pop idol has been used only to capitalize their movie. Some even pointed out that she has been given a small role with limited screen time. One wrote, “They originally posted something like this with Jisoo. But then they deleted it and replaced it with a different image without Jisoo :)) This feels like a real lack of respect toward Jisoo.”

Another one commented, “Hi @lotte_ent, repost the photo with Jisoo. Thanks to her, this film is getting attention. Do not disrespect her or us.” One of her fans mocked, “They don’t enjoy all the comments being about Jisoo. Well, you wanted clout, you got it.”

Till now, there has been no response from Lotte World Entertainment after receiving such backlash from the netizens. Many people are waiting to see whether they will reinstate Jisoo’s rightful place in the poster. On the other hand, since the announcement of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, the movie has received much attention.

