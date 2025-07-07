BTS once set the bar sky-high for K-pop, but KPop Demon Hunters is climbing right past some of its milestones. This animated Netflix hit has quietly turned into a monster success, not only for its streaming numbers but also for the noise it’s making in music. The project, which began as a fantasy movie about a girl group battling demons through music, has now become something bigger and more of a pop culture moment.

Netflix’s Animated Hit Becomes A Surprise Music Sensation

While fans continue to keep the film in Netflix’s Top 10, the soundtrack is getting equal attention on Spotify. Songs like Golden and What It Sounds Like carry the emotional weight of the characters behind them. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey fight their doubts and fears through lyrics, and that message lands with a wide audience while giving the music real staying power.

The numbers back it up as well. On July 3, Your Idol by the fictional boy group The Saja Boys reached No. 2 on Spotify’s US chart. That pushed it ahead of BTS’s Dynamite, which is a major moment in K-pop history. Right behind it is Golden, performed by Huntrix, now tied with BLACKPINK for the highest-charting track by a K-pop girl group. It is clear these songs are not only living inside the movie. They have broken out and become hits on their own.

Huntrix Song Golden Gains Awards Buzz Ahead Of Oscars

Apparently, Netflix knows what it’s sitting on as the company has plans to push Golden for Best Original Song at the 2026 Oscars, per ScreenRant. It is a bold move, especially with the competition expected from big titles like Wicked 2. However, even a nomination will be considered a win, proving that KPop Demon Hunters is not just riding hype.

KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Rumors

The film, which is sitting at a strong 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and holding firm on the platform’s trending list, has connected with both audiences and critics. There’s already talk of a sequel, which could turn this into a long-running series. If that happens, it’s more than likely that K-pop’s influence in the West will grow even stronger.

