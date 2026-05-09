Jungkook is a popular member of the Korean band BTS, who began his career as a South Korean singer with the band in 2013. Now, he has a massive global fan following that has not only grown through the band’s success but also through his solo career as a singer. He is a great dancer, has looks that could leave his fandom in a frenzy, and his charm is known worldwide.

He has a massive net worth, much of which stems from his singing career, but he is also involved in brand endorsements and collaborations that sustain a steady stream of income. If you are a fan of Jungkook, read on to learn his current net worth.

Jungkook’s Net Worth & Earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jungkook’s net worth was estimated at $50 million as of 2026. However, the calculation might change after this year, as his band BTS has returned after four years with its fifth album, Arirang, and all seven members (Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V) are currently touring the world. Last time they toured back in 2019, the band had generated $170 million.

2 years of GOLDEN. still my comfort album. pic.twitter.com/qzKswAhJvX — jungkook pics (@kookpiics) November 2, 2025

Between June 2019 and June 2020, the band BTS earned $50 million, leaving the seven members with almost $7 million each. Apart from band earnings, Jungkook slowly spread his wings as a soloist, releasing singles such as Perfect Christmas, Stay Alive, and others. He even featured on Charlie Puth’s song “Left and Right,” which created waves around the world. He then released his album Golden and earned worldwide recognition. By 2023, he had been named Calvin Klein’s brand ambassador. With more such brand collaborations, his income began to flow more steadily.

Jungkook’s Real Estate

When it comes to real estate, Jungkook spends a lot of time calculating. In 2019, he bought a ₩4 billion apartment in Seoul’s Yongsan District and gave it to his brother. In November 2020, he purchased a 2483-square-foot home in Itaewon for almost $7 million. But before buying that, he sold his apartment in the luxury complex Trimgae for KW₩2.05 billion (around $2.19 million). He also has a studio apartment in the US that he uses to create music.

Jungkook’s net worth will definitely increase once his earnings from this current world tour come in. The band BTS, as well as the members, are currently basking in the glory of their fifth album’s massive success.

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