Jungkook kicked off his musical career with the band BTS. The group consists of Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM, apart from Jungkook. Over the years, the singer has earned a lot of attention and love for his vocal range and dancing skills. His fans have always wondered who will be his ideal type of woman.

Now, the BTS band member has openly hinted at his ideal type of girl in a live stream, leaving his fans gasped about who could that be. Ever since, he got the fame, he has often talked about what he searches in a girl whom he wants to call his. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

Jungkook has often dropped hints for his fans that who might be his ideal type of girl. He even described the personality traits that he finds interesting and attractive in a girl and said it’s ambition. In an old interview, he gave an example of a celebrity who matches his ideal type and named the popular singer-turned-actress IU. This had left the whole fandom in splits.

But in a recent live stream, fans found out something new about him that suits him perfectly. During one of his live streams, Jungkook can be seen answering a lot of flirtatious comments from the ARMYs (the fandom of BTS). He didn’t waste a minute or even hesitate to tease his fans with a little flirty nature.

One of the notable moments was when he read a comment that said, “Please don’t ignore us” in a husky and cute voice. Jungkook found the comment so endearing that repeated it to himself and giggled quite a few times. He could be heard saying, “Hahahaha that’s so cute! ‘Please don’t ignore us’!”, and repeated it again in a baby voice.

So, it seems the singer is looking for someone who can be as adorable and cute as he is. For those who don’t know, in a previous interview, when Jungkook was asked to share his ideal type of woman, he named IU (who is reportedly dating Lee Jong-Suk). Back in 2016, when he appeared on the show Flower Crew, he was asked to share if he had a girlfriend. To which, he denied. So, when he was further asked if he had someone in heart, the Seven singer replied, “I have an ideal type. IU sunbaenim.”

Well, this whole thing makes sense. IU also has the cute traits in herself. But, what are your thoughts about Jungkook’s confession in front of his fans and the one that he shared in previous interviews? Let us know.

On the other hand, BTS’ Jungkook becomes the fastest Asian artist to surpass 17 Million Spotify followers. His song Golden even crossed 5.2 Billion streams. He definitely achieved a historic mark in his musical career. Congratulations, Jungkook!

